Actress Saffron Burrows to Join Criminal Intent

Saffron Burrows will be replacing Julianne Nicholson on Law & Order: Criminal Intent. She has previously been on My Own Worst Enemy and Boston Legal. This switch-up for the 9th season will have Burrows and Jeff Goldblum now heading the show. The musical-chairs-casting is a familiar procedure on the show, as Goldblum himself replaced Chris Noth last year, and former stars Vincent D’Onofrio, Kathryn Erbe, and Eric Bogosian are all departing the show this year.

Take a look at Julianne Nicholson’s next project, Brief Interviews with Hideous Men.