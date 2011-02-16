Actress Farrah Fawcett Dies at 62

Actress and penultimate poster girl Farrah Fawcett, 62, died today in a Santa Monica, Calif., hospital after a three-year battle with anal cancer. Best known for her role in “Charlie’s Angels,” the star also entered the national psyche by grinning down from many a frathouse wall. That poster, now iconic, sold a record 12 million copies and turned Fawcett, with her golden ringlets and all-American smile, into a ‘70s sex symbol.

“After a long and brave battle with cancer, our beloved Farrah has passed away,” longtime partner Ryan O’Neal said in a statement, reports EW.com. “Although this is an extremely difficult time for her family and friends, we take comfort in the beautiful times that we shared with Farrah over the years and the knowledge that her life brought joy to so many people around the world.” O’Neal and actress Alana Stewart were at her bedside when she died. Her only child, son Redmond, was not present.

Fawcett wasn’t just beautiful fluff– a troubled personal life, including a string of abusive boyfriends, gave nuance to her later roles. In the ‘80s she garnered critical acclaim in the off-Broadway play Extremities and earned her first Emmy nomination for her role playing a battered wife in the NBC movie The Burning Bed. In the ’90s Fawcett chased beauty and youth, those fickle and fleeting qualities, when she underwent plastic surgery and posed nude in Playboy. In 2005 Fawcett starred in the TVLand reality show “Chasing Farrah,” and was diagnosed with cancer the next year.

See you in TVLand, Farrah.