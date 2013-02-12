Actress Eva Mendes To Launch Clothing Line For New York & Co.

Add Eva Mendes to the increasingly long list of celebrities turned fashion designers. The 38-year-old actress has just inked a deal with womenswear label New York & Co. that involves her launching her own line as well as becoming the brand’s ambassador.

Her line will feature a great deal of dresses and accessories, sure to be inspired by Mendes’ red carpet style which is often characterized by form-fitting strapless frocks. In case you’re unfamiliar with the New York & Co. label, its generally considered an alternative for the Ann Taylor LOFT and Chico’s crowd, so infusing the brand with Mendes’ sexy style is sure to be a change.

“We want her influence in the collection,” CEO Greg Scott told WWD. “She has amazing red carpet style and also has a very unique style off the red carpet. She has a real sense of self, which will help us in terms of the design aesthetic. When we look at her, she really is confident.”

Apparently, Mendes has a plethora of ideas for the company, stating, “Everything I see is a possible design. My mind is consumed by it. I’m fortunate enough to travel to so many exotic places. I could find inspiration in a gate in Istanbul for a plate or a blouse.”

Frankly, we think Mendes could definitely use her celebrity influence to expand the target demographic of New York & Co., but given her relationship with Ryan Gosling, we have to wonder if women are too jealous of her to support her career endeavors.