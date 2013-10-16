Every once in a while a movie comes along that forces our favorite actor or actress to completely transform their body. This year we’ve seen both Matthew McConaughey and Jared Leto drop major weight for the film “Dallas Buyers Club.” Most recently Jake Gyllenhaal was spotted on the set of his movie “Nightcrawler” looking much thinner than usual.

Sometimes these body makeovers are for the better (Think Seth Rogen in “The Green Hornet”), and sometimes they are downright scary (Christian Bale in “The Machinist”), but either way they give us a better appreciation for the work that goes into our favorite films.

See our list above for 16 actors who lost shocking amounts of weight for movie roles.