16 Actors Who Lost Shocking Amounts Of Weight For Movie Roles

Every once in a while a movie comes along that forces our favorite actor or actress to completely transform their body. This year we’ve seen both Matthew McConaughey and Jared Leto drop major weight for the film “Dallas Buyers Club.” Most recently Jake Gyllenhaal was spotted on the set of his movie “Nightcrawler” looking much thinner than usual.
Sometimes these body makeovers are for the better (Think Seth Rogen in “The Green Hornet”), and sometimes they are downright scary (Christian Bale in “The Machinist”), but either way they give us a better appreciation for the work that goes into our favorite films.
Jake Gyllenhaal
The actor was recently spotted on the set of his latest movie "Nightcrawler" looking much thinner than usual. While Gyllenhaal has had experience bulking up for films like "Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time," we haven't seen him do a drastic slim-down before. We can't stop looking at his tiny wrists!
Matthew McConaughey
For his film "Dallas Buyers Club" McConaughey dropped a whopping 47 pounds to play a man diagnosed with HIV. Once filming was over, the actor said his first meal request was a cheeseburger with "extra mayo, extra jalapenos, extra dill pickles, and extra ketchup!"
Jared Leto
The actor-singer also lost a ton of weight for the movie "Dallas Buyers Club." He took off 30 pounds to play a transvestite alongside Matthew McConaughey. In the past, Jared has been known to pack on the pounds, like his 67-pound weight gain for the film "Chapter 27," which led to the actor being diagnosed with gout.
Anne Hathaway
Hathaway wasn't big to begin with, but to play the part of Fantine in 2012's "Les Misérables," the actress had to shed 25 pounds. She said, "I was on a starvation diet to look like I was near death in a film... but I went at it with a plan and I had a guide, a nutritionist kind of helped me with it." After filming, it was reported Anne ate nothing but oatmeal paste and water. Yum.
Rooney Mara
While Mara has admitted that she didn't keep track of how much weight she lost for the role of Lisbeth Sanders in 2011's "The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo," it's clear it was quite a bit. And if you've wondered how the actress has kept the weight off, her latest interview with InStyle should give you a clue: "Well, I’m gluten-free. A bunch of people in my family have celiac disease, so I stopped eating wheat about a year ago, and right away I noticed a difference. I’m also vegan; I basically eat only fruits and vegetables." Sounds miserable.
Christian Bale
Bale might be the king of weight loss in the name of a good movie role. In 2004 he got downright gaunt for the film "The Machinist," where he lost 63 pounds. In 2006, he dropped 55 pounds for the movie "Rescue Dawn," and in 2010 he shed weight again to play a drug addict in "The Fighter."
Christ Pratt
He lost a lot of fat and gained a ton of muscle for the upcoming Marvel movie "Guardians of the Galaxy," but before that the "Parks and Recreation" star lost between 50 and 60 pounds for the 2012 film "Zero Dark Thirty."
Michael Fassbender
To prepare for his role as a hunger striker in the 2008 film "Hunger," Fassbender had to restrict himself to 600 calories a day.
Natalie Portman
She's always been petite, but to portray a ballerina in 2010's "Black Swan," Portman lost 20 pounds by training up to eight hours a day.
Mila Kunis
Kunis also dropped a significant amount of weight for "Black Swan" and got down to 95 pounds. The actress told E! "I had no shape, no boobs, no ass. All you saw was bone. I was like, 'This looks gross.'"
Seth Rogen
To play "The Green Hornet" in 2009, Rogen dropped 30 pounds. He credited the weight loss to good old fashion exercise and eating right.
Matthew Fox
Even when he was on a show about surviving on a desert island, Fox didn't look nearly as skinny as he did in 2012's "Alex Cross." For the role of a serial killer, the actor lost 40 pounds.
50 Cent
The rapper shocked everyone when he showed off his 50-pound weight loss via Twitter. The dramatic makeover —which he was able to manage through a liquid diet and three hours of running a day— was so he could portray a cancer patient in the film "Things Fall Apart."
Colin Farrell
For the 2009 film "Triage" Farrell dropped a bit of weight by reportedly sticking to a diet of tuna fish and caffeine.
Tom Hanks
To portray a man that is deserted on an island, Hanks had to lose a considerable amount of weight in 2000. While he lost the weight, filming of "Cast Away" was put on hold, and the crew made another film while waiting: "What Lies Beneath."
Matt Damon
In 1996 Damon lost 40 pounds for the movie "Courage Under Fire," which ended up putting his health at great risk. As a result, the actor said his metabolism suffered for years after.