Full-Frontal! 10 Actors Who Got Naked on the Big Screen

There are lots of reasons to be excited about the release of “Gone Girl” this weekend, David Fincher‘s big-screen adaption of Gillian Flynn‘s staggeringly successful 2012 novel about a marriage in disarray. But here’s another one to add into the mix—Ben Affleck has a full-frontal nude scene in the movie.
Affleck, of course, isn’t the first big actor to bare it all on the big screen. From Richard Gere’s star-making turn in “American Gigilo” to the fact that Ewan McGregor doesn’t seem to want to keep his clothes on in the movies he stars in, big-time actors have a history of taking it off, and we mean all off, on the big screen.
Click through the gallery above for ten of our favorite full frontal moments, and don’t be embarrassed if you feel the need to re-watch all of these movies.
Ben Affleck in "Gone Girl"
Need another reason to look forward to the release of David Fincher "Gone Girl" which is being released October 3rd? Ben Affleck told MTV News that he does in fact appear fully nude in the movie. “I try to get it in every movie. It’s ironic, because David said to me from the beginning, this is a warts and all movie. It can have no vanity. You have to see the naked underbelly of this character.What do you think?...There’s some brief, ah, very brief nudity, I think. The penis is in there! It’s IMAX penis! You’ve gotta pay fifteen bucks to see it in 3D… it’s better in 3D. You should know it was very cold.”
Photo:
NBC NewsWire/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Kevin Bacon in "Wild Things"
In the 1998 erotic mystery thriller "Wild Things" towards the end of the movie, Kevin Bacon walks out of a shower, showing everything. That wasn't the only time Bacon showed it all. He also did a full frontal in "Hollow Man."
Photo:
Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
Jason Segal in "Forgetting Sarah Marshall"
Audiences got to see all of Jason Segal in 2008's "Forgetting Sarah Marshall". Luckily for Segal everyone loved it, and the scene was nominated for a 2009 MTV Movie Award for Best WTF Moment.
Photo:
Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images
Viggo Mortensen in "The Indian Runner"
Before becoming famous for "Lord of the Rings", Viggo Mortensen had a full frontal nude scene in 1991's "The Indian Runner". He followed up that role with a nude scene in 2007's "Eastern Promises" where he played a Russian gangster who gets in a fight while naked in a steam room.
Photo:
Jemal Countess/Getty Images
Richard Gere in "American Gigolo"
Sometimes a nude scene will make an actor's career. In Richard Gere's star-making role in "American Gigolo" the actor partook in some good old fashioned full frontal nudity. The movie is often referenced as one of the first times a major actor did a full-frontal.
Photo:
Angela Weiss/Getty Images
Harvey Keitel in "Bad Lieutenant"
Oscar winner Harvey Keitel has not one, but two nude scenes under his belt. The first one was in the 1992 crime drama "Bad Lieutenant." Then, in 1993, Keitel starred in "The Piano" where he again appeared nude.
Photo:
Alo Ceballos/GC Images
Ewan McGregor in "Trainspotting" and More
Scottish hottie Ewan McGregor loves to be naked on the big screen, and we are most definitely not opposed. The first movie that McGregor appeared fully nude in was "Trainspotting" and then "The Pillow Back". Other movies where you get to see all of McGregor include "Velvet Goldmine", "Young Adam" and "Ghost Writer".
Photo:
Walter McBride/Getty Images
Bruce Willis in "Color of Night"
Think of Bruce Willis, and you'll probably think of major action hero Bruce Willis. In 1991, though, Willis starred in "Color of Night" an erotic mystery thriller. The best part? Willis appears fully nude in a scene that takes place at a pool.
Photo:
Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Exploring The Arts
Michael Pitt in "The Dreamers"
Lucky for all of us Michael Pitt fans, the actor spends a large part of the movie, The Dreamers, fully naked. Yeah, you might want to rent that one pronto.
Photo:
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Michael Fassbender in "Shame"
In "Shame" Michael Fassbender plays an ad executive and sex addict, in a role that is more sad than sexy. Still, it's almost impossible to ignore how completely hot he looks while fully naked in this.
Photo:
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images