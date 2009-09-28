Actor Jeremy London Owes $20,000 to American Express

Sometimes being a mallrat isn’t all soft pretzels, slushies, and retail. Star of the ’90s, Jeremy London, who played in Kevin Smith’s Mallrats, seems to be spending a bit too much on arcade games and Taco Bell.

A civil suit was recently filed against London by American Express due to unpaid bills amounting to $19,485, not including interest and attorney’s fees. He currently has nine films in the making…we hope that works out for him.

Side note: London has a twin brother Jason London who starred in Dazed and Confused. Maybe they can pull some Freaky Friday-like stunt to get out of this debt. Then call us…college loans and all.