6 Activewear Trends Worth Wearing Beyond The Gym

Scroll To See More Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

I have the bad habit of hoarding workout clothes. For some reason, I find it necessary to keep those random workout shorts I bought freshman year of college and wear them over and over again. When the shorts recently ripped, it dawned on me that it was time to invest in some actually-cute workout gear—so, I turned to this season’s top activewear trends. Just as regular fashion trends can motivate me to play around with my look, I’m hoping these activewear trends can help motivate me to be, you know, active.

It’s silly that I even need to justify a new pair of leggings by relating it to working out, because I’ve spent the last few years wearing full-on athleisure on a daily basis. I work from home, so a cute and (more importantly) comfortable outfit can also be a game-changer for my daily productivity. When I look good, I feel good, and vice versa.

One of the activewear trends that’s guaranteed to put extra pep in your step this season is an influx of super colorful workout sets. Black leggings are so boring compared to the bright green, blue and pink hues you could be wearing instead!

A pop of color can also be mixed with the other big activewear trends for spring, including boxer shorts, one-shoulder sports bras and exercise dresses. Another activewear trend I’m loving for layering? The return of the half-zip. The half-zip was really popular this winter when it came to knitwear, so it’s no surprise that the trend is continuing with stretchy materials, too.

If you’re a gal on the go and don’t have time to change between the gym and a lunch out, you’re in luck: Every one of spring’s big activewear trends looks chic with an oversized blazer thrown over it. Talk about versatile! Keep scrolling for six activewear trends to complete your chic athleisure looks.

The Brighter The Better

Colorful sets are going to be everywhere this spring and will instantly boost your mood. This emerald set from Alo is a perfect color to transition from gloomy winter to warmer spring weather

The Boxer Short

Boxer shorts are in and are ready to fight your leggings for the number one spot in your closet. This color-block pair by Puma is part of the new collection by June Ambrose, the creative director of women’s basketball for Puma.

The Workout Onesie

An easy way to simplify your activewear is to get it done in one-piece. Workout catsuits are a great option for yoga or pilates classes, and look great with an open cardigan post-workout. This one from FP Movement comes in 12 colors and has a criss-crossed back strap for added flair.

The Half Zip

Something about a half-zip workout top looks so much more sophisticated than a hoodie or crew neck. Sportswear has been majorly trending in street style lately, so this is the perfect piece to add to your wardrobe. This half zip from Lululemon comes in seven different shades.

The Cold Shoulder

A one-shoulder sports bra is truly a gravity-defying item, so it’s worth investing in a high-quality option if you want to participate in the trend. This one from Girlfriend Collective comes in sizes XXS-6XL and 10 different colors, and is sure to keep everything in place.

The Exercise Dress

Exercises dresses are on the rise and here to stay! Abercrombie just released a full shade range of the girly activewear piece that I am planning on living in this spring. No tennis court is needed to serve looks in this trend!