19 Activewear Brands You Need to Know About

Remember when “fitness clothing” meant a pair of black leggings (maybe the same ones you wore around the house) and whatever T-shirt and sports bra you could dig out of a drawer? Or, realistically, a pair of sweats? Maybe you don’t—that’s how far activewear brands have come since the days that “athleisure” was still a long-forgotten word from a ’70s sneaker ad. Nowadays, not only do we have behemoths like Nike and Adidas, but thanks largely to the rise of stylish sportswear pioneer Lululemon, there’s a whole industry of fashion-meets-function brands that offer clothing you can wear from barre class to the bar.
On the one hand, it’s great because we have a lot more choices when it comes to what to wear to work out—but on the other, it can get a little overwhelming. New fitness brands are a dime a dozen these days, and knowing which ones offer style, performance, and value isn’t easy.
To help steer you in the right direction, we’ve put together a guide to 19 must-know activewear lines. Some are brand new, while others have more than a decade in the biz and are totally underrated. Click through the gallery below to shop them all.
A version of this article was originally published in November 2016.
Yummy & Trendy
Yummy & Trendy designs its pieces to be perfect for however you're using them. These pants are perfect for yoga, barre, cycling and jogging, and they look stylish.
Will Lane
If you love a good minamalist, utilitarian look, Will Lane totally gets your aesthetic. This racerback tank will show off your hard-earned strength.
Les Coquines
Who says a sports bra can't be sexy? Les Coquines pairs their knowledge of intimates with a love for athleisure and creates comfy but sexy pieces like this sports bra.
Alala
No, you’re not imagining it: this stuff is chicer than most of your regular wardrobe—so if you want to wear them to dinner, a party, or even work (we’ve done it!) you’re totally in the clear. We love this racer tank in particular.
The Upside
Gym clothes feeling a little blah lately? This Aussie brand has fun prints in spades—plus, many of its pieces can do double-duty as swimwear.
Without Walls
Koral
Founder Ilana Kugel has mastered the sexy-sporty look with the Jet Jumpsuit, so it should come as no surprise the LA transplant was born in Rio.
Sweaty Betty
Whether you need a new gym bag, a winter-proof hoodie, bum-sculpting leggings, or a lightweight tank for your next vinyasa class, this London-based stalwart has you covered.
Joe Fresh
For gym gear that doesn’t cost as much as your monthly membership, check out this Canadian brand’s cool, affordable selection.
Beloforte
From laser-cut leggings to micro-suede-trimmed tanks, this California brand is all about the details. We're in love with their Sofia Bra.
Alo
Whether you’re a yogi or not, you’ll love this label’s super-comfy leggings, strappy bras, and cozy post-workout hoodies. The Vixen Fitted Crop Tank is so pretty.
First Base
This ethical Aussie label will give you a reason to get off your butt and go to spin class (even if that reason is to show off your rad leggings).
P.E. Nation
C9 Champion
ADAY
An NYC startup with slick collections made for those Saturdays when you go from brunch to barre to boutique-hopping. Their Throw it Higher Leggings are super comfy.
Michi
If your workout style favors all things black, mesh, and strappy, you need to keep this made-in-Canada brand on your radar. We bet you'll run faster in these Mirage Leggings.
Varley
Printed pieces can be chic, too, as this LA line proves on the regular. Like this marble-print sports bra that looks almost ethereal.
Beyond Yoga
