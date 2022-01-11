Should I Buy A TikTok-Viral Acne Studios Scarf Dupe—Or The Real Thing?

Scroll To See More Images

When I went to Paris earlier this year, there was one “must buy” item at the top of my list: an Acne Studios scarf. I fell in love with the brand’s oversized plaid scarf two years ago and had not yet worked up the courage to swipe my credit card for it. I vowed to myself that if I still was longing for the massively oversized scarf this winter, I would drop the $200+ dollars to get one.

Once I arrived in Paris, I took advantage of the reduced prices (designer pieces are often less expensive in Europe) and wow, am I glad I did! You may have seen the brightly-colored checkered version of the Acne Studios scarf on your FYP as it has recently come into some TikTok fame. But if you aren’t sure whether to splurge on the reach thing or find a budget-friendly dupe, allow me to provide some guidance.

I wear my Acne Studios scarf every day once the weather drops below 45 degrees (which allows me more than a few months of wear in NYC). Not only does the scarf help keep me warm outside, I’ve found that it is quite functional indoors as well. I always pack the scarf in my airplane carry-on to use as a pillow or blanket alternative during the flight—because yes, it really is that big.

I’m even wearing it draped over my shoulders like a shawl right now (!) as I write this. Because the scarf was an investment piece, I plan on capitalizing on its many uses. Personally, I went for a neutral color combo instead of the now-very-popular rainbow check option, so as to ensure it won’t become too trendy as well as to maximize the number of outfits I can wear it with.

Now don’t get me wrong, I love the bright, colorful version of the scarf, but would recommend shopping for a fun colorful dupe and saving your money for a more versatile winter accessory. Not wanting to break the bank on a scarf is also a perfectly valid reason to opt for a cheaper scarf with a similar aesthetic! Or, perhaps you want the look with a color scheme that better fits your wardrobe.

Luckily, there are lots of great lookalikes out there this season that can give you a similar vibe for way less. These scarves will help elevate any winter jacket and photograph beautifully in snow day pics (I speak from experience). Whether you are committing to the famous Acne Studios mohair real deal or a fuzzy dupe, get excited to be fashionably bundled up in your colorful new scarf.

Fringed Logo-Appliquéd Checked Knitted Scarf

This is the original Acne Studios scarf in all of its glory! The iconic look comes in both brown and pink colorways in addition to the famous rainbow multi check.

Plaid Scarf

Urban Outfitters clearly set out to make an Acne style scarf which is evident by the label placement. Lucky you! This one will run you $35 which is well worth it for the funky orange and green plaid pattern.

Plaid Blanket Scarf

This oversized blanket scarf comes in six different color combinations but I personally love the light green and blue check.

Oversized Check Scarf

As far as dupes go, this one is pretty good–all it’s missing is the Acne Studios label. Like the Acne one, this scarf is knitted with a responsibly sourced mohair and wool blend which explains the higher price point.

Maxwell Scarf

A trick to finding good scarves is to check the men’s section. The scarves, like this blue and black one from Urban Outfitters, often come in larger sizes and moodier color combinations.

Long Fluffy Check Scarf in Multi

For just $26, this pastel scarf is an amazing budget-friendly option. The tassels on this scarf are long and thick, just like the Acne one.

Fringed Check Scarf

This scarf’s happy green color combo will keep you warm in the winter and transition perfectly into your spring wardrobe.

Logo Patch Knitted Scarf

If you’ve made it this far and still aren’t sure which scarf to buy, maybe you’ll find a happy medium with an Acne Studios scarf that is on sale! This scarf is perfect for everyday wear and will last beyond the multi check trend.