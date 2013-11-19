This Is Happening: Acne Arrives at The Outnet Today (And It’s Seriously on Sale)

Dreams do come true: Cool-girl Swedish brand Acne arrives at designer sale site TheOutnet.com today! And like many of the offerings on the discount site, the deals are pretty much a steal—items are being offered at up to 65% off their original retail price, and we got the scoop that the goods will go live by mid-day today.
Acne—a brand much loved by fashion heavy-hitters like Alexa Chung, Miranda Kerr, and many more—is known for perfectly mixing high-end fabrics with streetwear-inspired aesthetics (read: leather overalls).
Typically, Acne’s prices span a pretty large price range ($300 sweatshirts to amazing leather jackets that can run upwards of $2,000), being able to nab pieces like these amazing leather-and-denim stretch leggings, which retail for $1,250 normally and are up for grabs on The Outnet for $438, seems legitimately irresistible.
Head to TheOutnet.com to shop more of our favorite pieces, like these leather and suede pointy pumps, when the full collection goes live today. Happy shopping!