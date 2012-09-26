Want: An Acid-Green Shirt From Acne You Can Wear Five Ways

Truth be told, we want everything from cool-kid Swedish label Acne, not just this fierce acid green turtleneck, but it’s definitely high on our list. What we find interesting about the piece is that, despite it’s head-turning color, it still strikes us as a minimalist staple, best paired with black, white and gray.

Here are five ways we’d wear it:

1. Tucked into skinny black jeans, with black ankle boots and a chic black overcoat.

2. Paired with a long black skirt, thick heels, and a chunky silver bracelet for a night out.

3. Under a loose white button-down or a heather gray sweatshirt or a for a sportif-inspired look

4. With straight white jeans (yes, you can still wear ’em for fall!) and a chunky black scarf

5. Lastly, of course, exactly how the brand paired it above, with a fitted high-waist black skirt for a slightly futuristic take.

Acne ‘Faith’Acid Green Top, $170, acnestudios.com