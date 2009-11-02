Acne: Denim for $2,000 (Seriously)

How do you justify buying expensive clothes? I like to throw around the term “investment piece,” or there’s a whole math equation that breaks down the cost-per-wear. But can jeans ever be considered an investment? They stretch out with wear, are unflattering if you gain or lose more than 5 pounds, and it’s easy to forget how much they cost, so you decide to paint your apartment in them. I wouldn’t pay more than $100 for a pair of denim…so would any of you ever pay $2,000 for a pair?

ACNE has developed a pair that will set you back $2K, should you decide it’s worth the purchase. Adorned with actual silver knee plates (in case rollerblading comes back?), they are designed by London jewelry designer Husam El Odeh.

That said, if you don’t have health insurance, the extra cash you spent on your jeans just might save the clumsy fashionistas on hospital bills.