Ace Names Nicole Richie ‘Influencer of the Year’

TheOscars of the accessories division, the Ace Awards, has named a brand new darling—Nicole Richie.

As Ireported, Nicole launched an expansion of herHouse of Harlow 1960 Fall collection, to now include handbags and footwear just this season and has already garneredcritical acclaim!The Accessories Council has named herinfluencerof the year due to herHouse of Harlow 1960 andWinter Kate collections. She did single-handedly start the bejeweled headwear trend!

From trendsetter to accomplished designer, Richie initially found great success through her line of signature jewelry —vintage art deco and layered, chunky baubles and has now taken her much sought-after aesthetic and created a full lifestyle brand.

Richie casts a wide net when it comes to her customer; a group she claimsinfluences her as much as she does them, telling WWD back in June:

“When I design, I always try to design pieces that are universal, meaning anyone can wear and carry it. At this stage of my design process, I really try to gather direct feedback from my customers, whether through in-store personal appearances, my Web site, Twitter or Facebook.It really helps me when they provide me with their desires, feedback and comments on what they are looking for, so I can try my best to cater to their needs, yet stay true to the brand’s identity.”

Sounds like a recipe for success and the experts at Ace would certainly agree.