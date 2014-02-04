StyleCaster
Trend to Try Now: Accordion Pleats

Trend to Try Now: Accordion Pleats

The polar vortex has those of us on the East Coast grabbing for thick wool and comfy cashmere, but there are still occasions for which we need to spruce up a bit.

Whether your office calls for a business-casual dress code or you’re heading out for some fun on the town, there are some occasions during the winter where you’ll need to shimmy out of your trusty fleece-lined leggings. Sucks, we know.

Luckily though, there’s one trend that’s making it easy for all of us to get dressed up despite the inclement weather: accordion pleats.

The style has a bit of a reputation for being matronly or prudish, fit for only librarians or schoolmarms, but designers have given the detail an entirely new spin in recent seasons. They’ve been spotted everywhere from Resort 2014 right into recently-debuted Pre-Fall collections, fit for both day and night.

From two-tone, knee-length designs to leg-baring skorts; these aren’t your traditional school-uniform pleats.

Click through the gallery to see 10 way you can buy into the trend right now.

Rag & Bone Knife Skort, $325; at Shopbop

Olima Pleated Skirt, $1,125; at Far Fetch

Club Monaco Kassandra Pleat Back Top, $119.50; at Shopbop

Cupcake Liner Skirt, $32.99; at ModCloth

Candela Parker Dress, $415; at Candela

Victoria, Victoria Beckham Illusion Racerback Silk Dress, $1,050; at Nordstrom

Pleated Midi Skirt, $330; at alice + olivia

Max Mara Pensile Pleated Skirt, $565; at Saks Fifth Avenue

Ted Baker Three-Quarter-Sleeve Pleated Top, $195; at Neiman Marcus

Proenza Schouler Color Block Skirt, $1,050; at Far Fetch

BCBGMAXAZRIA Pleated Skirt, $228; at BCBG

J.W. Anderson Denim Pleated Short Sunray Kilt, $595; at Avenue32

Dock Date Dress, $59.99; at ModCloth

