Trend to Try Now: Accordion Pleats

The polar vortex has those of us on the East Coast grabbing for thick wool and comfy cashmere, but there are still occasions for which we need to spruce up a bit.

Whether your office calls for a business-casual dress code or you’re heading out for some fun on the town, there are some occasions during the winter where you’ll need to shimmy out of your trusty fleece-lined leggings. Sucks, we know.

MORE: Trend to Try Now: Insect Prints

Luckily though, there’s one trend that’s making it easy for all of us to get dressed up despite the inclement weather: accordion pleats.

The style has a bit of a reputation for being matronly or prudish, fit for only librarians or schoolmarms, but designers have given the detail an entirely new spin in recent seasons. They’ve been spotted everywhere from Resort 2014 right into recently-debuted Pre-Fall collections, fit for both day and night.

From two-tone, knee-length designs to leg-baring skorts; these aren’t your traditional school-uniform pleats.

Click through the gallery to see 10 way you can buy into the trend right now.