3 Gifts to Buy Any Accessories Addict This Year

She keeps her clothing streamlined and chic so she can pile on the jewels to complete her look. You never see her naked wrists or fingers because she always finds the perfect set of bangles or cocktail ring. She’d rather wear all black but have on a bright statement necklace to make her style statement. This is the definition of the accessories addict.

If the description above matches a girl on your Christmas list, then we’ve got news for you. We found some gorgeous items that are chic enough to satisfy high-style standards, and classic enough for her to keep for longer than this holiday season. Check them out below:

1. A Rose Gold Watch: The Michael Kors watch collection turned heads when they came out with a line of uber-luxe, yet ultra affordable timepieces. This option is a great addition to any arm party, and a gift she’ll be able to wear season after season. Michael Kors Rose Gold Runway Chonograph Watch; $250; at neimanmarcus.com

2. A Stack of Bangles That Give Back: Made from exotic horn and hammered bronze, this unique set of bangles are versatile enough to pair with a casual t-shirt and jeans look as well as a chic party dress. They were handmade in Kenya by a women’s cooperative and 10% of the profits help fund the operation of a health center and school in rural Kenya. Ashley Pittman Exclusive JJW Bronze & Horn Bangle Set; $445; at neimanmarcus.com

3. A Luxe Jewelry Box: Does your accessories addict have really particular taste in jewelry? Not a problem. Stop stressing over finding out which cocktail ring is “so her” and gift this beautiful box to hold all her personal treasures. The ostrich print leather is exotic and luxe, and there are plenty of compartments to fit her baubles of all shapes and sizes. Rowallan of Scotland Meryl Ostrich Jewelry Box; $225; at neimanmarcus.com

