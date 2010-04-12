Accessories Steal of the Day – Banana Republic Flower Button Bracelet

On days when finding the right outfit involves throwing heaps of clothing atop your bed, try accessorizing. A simple white tee and clean dark denim provide the perfect canvas for Spring’s statement pieces. And though we love many a luxe brand, this Banana Republic Flower Button Bracelet has a rich, artsy feel but without the hefty price tag. Which means, in this case, more cocktails al fresco than nights in feeling the spending guilt. $59.50 at BananaRepublic.com.