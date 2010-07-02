ACCESSORIES BLACK OUT! Best Dark Jewels For Fall

If last season’s jewelry trends were overtaken by studs, spikes, skulls and other sorts of dark and gothy gear, then the natural progression for Fall 2010 seems to be a more artful darkness. Take designers like Ralph Lauren, Donna Karan, Elie Saab, and Emporio Armani for example, who adorned models on the runway with bold black bijoux whether it be in the form of ornate onyx cuffs, oversized black stone rings, or leather crafted necklaces.

While those of us who grew up in the ’90s often associate black jewels with the goth crew in middle school (black choker necklaces anyone?), we think it’s time to rethink the look. These new dark pieces are better paired with sexy black lace or artsy feminine frocks than black lipstick and heavy eyeliner. If you’re not sure where to start with the trend, click through the slideshow above to get you ahead of the curve.



