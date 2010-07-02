StyleCaster
ACCESSORIES BLACK OUT! Best Dark Jewels For Fall

StyleCaster

30 Start slideshow

If last season’s jewelry trends were overtaken by studs, spikes, skulls and other sorts of dark and gothy gear, then the natural progression for Fall 2010 seems to be a more artful darkness. Take designers like Ralph Lauren, Donna Karan, Elie Saab, and Emporio Armani for example, who adorned models on the runway with bold black bijoux whether it be in the form of ornate onyx cuffs, oversized black stone rings, or leather crafted necklaces.

While those of us who grew up in the ’90s often associate black jewels with the goth crew in middle school (black choker necklaces anyone?), we think it’s time to rethink the look. These new dark pieces are better paired with sexy black lace or artsy feminine frocks than black lipstick and heavy eyeliner. If you’re not sure where to start with the trend, click through the slideshow above to get you ahead of the curve.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 30

Emporio Armani F/W 2010 runway. Photo: Imaxtree

Lee Angel black beaded fringe necklace, $127, at bluefly.com

eDressMe private collection elegant bib necklace, $26, at edressme.com

3.1 Phillip Lim beaded origami fold necklace, $122.50, at lagarconne.com

Marni leather concertina necklace, $650, at net-a-porter.com

Andrew Gn F/W 2010 runway. Photo: Imaxtree

Stretch disc cuff with rhinestones, $38, at lorisshoes.com

MM6 Maison Martin Margiela gem cuff, $160, at shopbop.com

ASOS genuine leather stud bangle, $20.29, at asos.com

Forever 21 lacquered wings cuff, $5.80, at forever21.com

ASOS chandelier cut out earrings, $13.53, at asos.com

Tuleste Market segmented earrings, $64.99, at piperlime.com

Monica Vinader leo wire onyx earrings, $175, at net-a-porter.com

Kenneth Jay Lane onyx oval ring, $75, at bagborroworsteal.com

Dannijo "Daryn" earrings, $320, at dannijo.com

Donna Karan F/W 2010 runway. Photo: Imaxtree

Aurélie Bidermann blackened siler lace cuff, $1,890, at net-a-porter.com

Pamela Love ring in obsidian, $440, at forwardforward.com

Kate Spade 'Marquee' paillette ring, $55, at nordstrom.com

C. Viviani long dangle pyramid earrings, $98, at shopbop.com

Bebe faceted stone oversized ring, $24, at bebe.com

J Mendel F/W 2010 runway. Photo: Imaxtree

Forever 21 flashy pave connector ring, $7.80, at forever21.com

House of Harlow black leather and stone ring, $75, at boutiquetoyou.com

Elie Saab F/W 2010 runway. Photo: Imaxtree

Jean Paul Gaultier buble bracelet, $291.60, at zapposcouture.com

Chico's 'Thera' necklace, $48, at chicos.com

Urban Outfitters mixed media pleat drop earrings, $24, at urbanoutfitters.com

Topshop shredded fabric necklace, $75, at topshop.com

Leather rivet necklace, $115, at Eden & Eden

Shop The Celeb Look: Sienna Miller Classic Summer Look

Shop The Celeb Look: Sienna Miller Classic Summer Look
