This Minimalist Sterling-Silver Jewelry Line Is About to Become Your Daily Go-To

Scroll To See More Images

While I’ve been known to impulse-buy cheap, trendy jewelry pieces from time to time, like pretty much everyone on TikTok, I too, am currently loving the enamel ring trend — but these inexpensive items will never replace my timeless, go-to sterling silver staples. Frankly, they never go out of style, and perhaps more importantly, they don’t leave a weird, greenish residue on my skin (if you know, you know.). While I already have a solid assortment of sterling silver staples in my collection, when I discovered Accents By Affinity jewelry, I was decidedly excited enough to invest in a few more pieces to refresh my current lineup.

Don’t get me wrong — I love bold statement jewelry as much as the next person, but when it comes to my everyday jewels, I like to keep it simple and fuss-free (because oversized heart earrings adorned with flashy bejeweled accents aren’t exactly suitable for the office). I usually opt for a more minimalist appeal that matches with just about any outfit or makeup look, and silver compliments just about every skin tone and hair color.

Accents By Affinity’s elevated sterling silver pieces check off all the boxes for understated jewelry that you’ll want to reach for on the daily to add a little extra something to your outfit. From elegant rings that are designed for stacking to luxe stud diamond earrings, this new brand’s modernist designs are equal parts versatile and eye-catching. Scroll through below to shop the pieces I’ve already added to my own collection.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. QVC is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Accents by Affinity Diamond Ring

This delicate diamond ring features an open band for modern appeal and polished 14K yellow gold sterling silver. It looks lovely layered with other dainty rings or worn alone for a simpler look.

Accents by Affinity Diamond Bar Necklace

Available in 14K gold or silver, this minimalist necklace features a slim band and subtle diamond accents for a versatile appeal that can be worn with just about any look.

Accents by Affinity Pear Diamond Ring

This stylish pear-shaped diamond ring features a pint-sized diamond and geometric design for those who prefer a more subtle bling factor.

Accents by Affinity Sterling Silver Diamond Y-Necklace

For a necklace that makes a statement without feeling flashy, this dazzling Y-dangle style fits that bill perfectly.

Accents by Affinity Triangle Stud Earrings

Available in classic gold, rose gold and silver, these coated sterling silver earrings are the perfect subtle statement earrings for your jewelry collection.