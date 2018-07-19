23 Fringe Pillows You (and Your Apartment) Need Immediately

My ex-boyfriend once told me I was too attached to throw pillows. At the time, I’d purchased four pillows for each of my two couches—so, two pillows for each couch corner. He argued this was an “unreasonable” amount of pillows and encouraged me to slow my home shopping roll before I so thoroughly covered the couch that no one in my home could sit down.

I, of course, begged to differ. Four pillows per couch seemed completely reasonable to me. But he was right about one thing: I definitely had an unhealthy attachment to throw pillow shopping.

When it comes to clothes, I’m able to hold myself back (within reason). I let myself buy a few new pieces every now and then—usually when there’s a sale going on or I desperately need to replace something. I know how easy it is to get swept up in fast-fashion trends and cycle through a full wardrobe every few months, but I try to stick to my budget (again, within reason) and shop mindfully.

When it comes to throw pillows, though, this clear-headedness goes out the window. I’m tempted to buy a new set on a semi-annual basis, and I’m definitely affected by what is and isn’t trending. For instance, right now, all I can think about is how much I want to stock up on fringe-covered pillows. (That “unreasonable/reasonable” disagreement I mentioned earlier? That happened just a few months ago, and I’m already ready to cast out those eight pillows I so tirelessly defended in favor of having eight fringe-covered ones.)

What is it about fringe pillows that has me so smitten? Well, for one thing, they’re everywhere. They’re all over Pinterest, they’re all up in my favorite retailers and they’re in tons of the apartments I turn to for home decor inspo. The more I see them, the more adorable I’m convinced they are.

But more importantly, they’re dynamic and minimalist at the same time. I have a colorful, printed rug in my living room, and finding pillows that don’t clash with it is a serious challenge. I’m not down to buy a bunch of plain pillows, but I don’t want to disrupt the flow of the room, either. Fringe pillows offer a happy medium: Their texture keeps them interesting, but their often understated color palette makes it easy to combine them with other, louder decor.

Ahead, you’ll find 23 of the cutest damn fringe pillows I’ve ever seen. Have fun shopping! (I’ll have to live vicariously through you as I truly cannot justify replacing the throw pillows I bought earlier this year.)