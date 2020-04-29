Tasteful Accent Benches With Storage That You Can Hide All of Your Clutter In

If your home is short on closet space or cabinets, an accent bench with storage is the perfect Trojan horse to add to your home. It accomplishes two important goals in one fell swoop. An accent bench serves as a place to sit and rest your feet on, but it can also be a huge space safer. Depending on the type of accent bench you purchase, you can either see your storage beneath the bench or have a hollow space inside your bench to put extra junk.

Accent benches with storage beneath are great additions to an entryway. These benches function as more aesthetically-appealing shoe racks, but the shoes are artfully obscured by the bench above. So if shoes are always attempting to take over your home, this is the bench you need.

If you’d rather have your storage hidden away where no one, not even you, can see it, invest in an accent bench with storage inside. You lift up the top of the bench, which has a hinge, on one side and you’re given a hollow space to store scarves, blankets, shoes, clothes and other items. Once you close it, it’s basically like it doesn’t exist, and you’re left with a view of a very stylish accent piece that pulls your whole room together. This bench could go anywhere in your place, but it’s often put in the living room for added seating or at the end of a bed.

1. BELLEZE Rectangular Gray Storage Fabric Ottoman Bench

This durable BELLEZE ottoman, which is versatile enough to go anywhere in your home, can take all of the shoes, purses and accessories you throw in it. In a stylish gray color, this ottoman will match most decor styles. Made out of stitched linen with accent studs along the bottom, the bench with storage can be used as a footrest or decoration at the end of the bed. It can even be used as an extra seat for one person. To assemble it, all you have to do is screw on the legs, and voila, you’re done! This accent bench’s lid is also made to stay open, so you won’t have to re-open it every time you toss something into it.

2. ClosetMaid Cubeicals 3-Cube Storage Bench

If you’re one of those people who prefer to take a seat while taking off your high heels or boots, this ClosetMaid Storage Bench is a great option. The dark cherry bench with a polyester cushion has an easy installation guide. There are three cube spaces underneath the bench, which can hold shoes, purses, small umbrellas and everything else you need on the go. Now, you won’t have to worry about tripping over your sandals when you walk in the door!

3. Christopher Knight Storage Ottoman

With the sturdy Christopher Knight Storage Ottoman, you can keep your stuff out of sight, like spare blankets and linens, and free up some space on your surfaces. This sophisticated gray storage bench will become a statement piece in your living room or bedroom, so it serves two purposes. It’ll also provide a comfy space for you to put your feet up and relax.