Academy to Widen Pool of Best Picture Nominees

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences president Sidney Ganis announced last Wednesday that there will be double the nominees for a best picture Oscar from here on out– ten instead of five. The last time the Academy nominated ten pictures for the be-all-end-all Oscar was 65 years ago, when Casablanca won the coveted award.

“I would not be telling you the truth if I said the words ‘Dark Knight,’ did not come up,” Ganis said in a question-and-answer session after the announcement, according to The New York Times. The Dark Knight, a movie in the Batman franchise, did well at the box office but was not nominated, losing out to movies that most of the Midwest would call “artsy,” “ultra liberal,” or “gay.” The animated Wall-E, a picture (cartoon!) I have heard moves grown men to tears, was also widely-seen, critically acclaimed, yet not nominated.

Ganis told The New York Times that they were not thinking of the potential for new revenue or to draw more viewers in to bump the notoriously lagging ratings of the Academy Awards’ televised ceremony. “We’re the arts organization, not the business organization,” Ganis told the newspaper. He did, however, concede that ABC was pleased with the change. Ganis also noted that the Academy will not split the awards into Best Comedy or Best Musical categories like the Golden Globes, though we think they totally should–we’ve never understood how movies based largely upon spontaneous song and dance (Chicago) are even close to being the same art form as a somber tale about, oh, the Holocaust (The Pianist).

So debates regarding The Oscars will rage on. One group, made up mostly of those who make money from the whole affair, says that no one sees the movies that are nominated and that the awards should more accurately reflect viewership. The Oscars, then, should be more populist. A different camp thinks that the Academy, as a bastion and arbiter of taste, should maintain their rigorous standards and nominate said “artsy” films. Another still, comprised mainly of art school students and PhD candidates, shun the awards because, you know, if more than 235 people enjoy a film then, by definition, it isn’t good.

We watch the awards for the clothes. Would you be more likely to tune in if comedies and animated films were oft-nominated for the Academy’s top award?