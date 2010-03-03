Academy Awards 2010: Runway Looks We’d Love to See on the Red Carpet!

The Oscars are right around the corner and not only are we excited to see which nominees will win the coveted statue, but we’re dying to see all of the red carpet hits and misses. With all the of the international runway shows winding to a close, we couldn’t help but fantasy-style some Academy Award nominees with a few of the winning looks we saw on the runways of our favorite designers.

1. Sandra Bullock (above)

Funny gal Sandra Bullock put her comedic skills on the back burner for her incredible portrayal of Leigh Anne Tuohy in John Lee Hancock’s The Blind Side. Both the public and the Academy took notice. We think that this Prabal Gurung dress, as seen in the Fall 2010 collection, would be a perfect fit for the actress. Bullock’s red carpet style seems to veer towards classic elegance, so we’d love to see her experiment with an unconventional silhouette and shape.

2. Helen Mirren

Although his Fall 2010 collection seemed to embody the theme of “urban cowboy,” Derek Lam featured two floor-length dresses, one black and one white. The plunging cowl neck on this black dress, in addition to the ruching around the middle, are a far cry from Lam’s overall frontier-inspired aesthetic. On the red carpet, Helen Mirren often channels an air of regal serenity. At the same time, she always looks modern. We’d love to see her rock this dress.

3. Carey Mulligan

First-time nominee Carey Mulligan has captured the hearts of critics and film fanatics alike with her breakthrough role in An Education. What better way to make a red carpet debut than with Jason Wu? One part princess, one part modern Jane Austen, this strapless gown is sure to make an impact and highlight Mulligan’s fresh-faced beauty. The details of this dress are striking without being overwhelming.

4. Gabourey Sidibe

Newcomer Gabourey Sidibe got people buzzing with her astounding performance in Precious. On the red carpet, Sidibe tends to know what works in rich colors that really pop. We think this Oscar de la Renta dress in a deep fuschia is more than Academy Award-worthy. And you can never go wrong with Oscar.

5. Meryl Streep

What’s there to say about the fabulous Meryl Streep that hasn’t already been said? This L’Wren Scott dress seems to have the 16-time Oscar nominee’s name written all over it. The tuxedo-influenced look gives it an air of cool, polished elegance. This dress is edgy enough for the Julie & Julia actress without appearing too over the top.

6. Penelope Cruz

Nominated for her supporting role in Nine, we couldn’t help but think of Penelope Cruz when we saw this stunning Altuzarra dress billowing down the runway. The overall simplicity of the gown only emphasizes its main attraction– namely a dangerously high slit. Only the likes of an actress like Cruz could match the sultriness of this red stunner.

7. Vera Farmiga

Vera Farmiga won acclaim for her supporting role in Up in the Air. So far, most of Farmiga’s recent red carpet looks have been demurely feminine. We think that Farmiga would surely turn heads in this Oscar de la Renta dress. Not only do we love the breezy, flowing shape of this dress, but the cowl neck adds a subdued sexiness. This dress could be just the thing to get her out of her comfort zone.

8. Maggie Gyllenhaal

This year, Maggie Gyllenhaal gained attention for her supporting role in Crazy Heart. In addition to her quirky, sometimes under the radar movie roles, Jake’s older sister is also known for her fearless red carpet style. On other people, this body-conscious Calvin Klein dress might seem underwhelming. However, we think that Gyllenhaal has just the right amount of c’est la vie attitude to pull it off.

9. Anna Kendrick

Twilight actress Anna Kendrick surprised audiences with her mature performance in Up in the Air. One-shouldered with sheer lacework, this Marchesa dress would be a daring choice for the recent Vanity Fair cover star.

10. Mo’Nique

Mo’Nique proved her dramatic acting chops with her role in Precious. For someone with such a dynamic personality, this Marc Jacobs dress is anything but lackluster. Deceptively simple, we love the detail of the fabric.

