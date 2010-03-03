Academy Awards 2010: Early Winner Predictions

Most of us will eagerly tune in on Sunday to see who will take home the little gold man at the 82nd Annual Academy Awards. It was a great year for movies, with record-breaking films like Avatar, and emotional stories like Precious, both of which are Best Picture nominees. The stakes are high, and its still anyones game, but here are our predictions for who will be taking home the gold come Sunday.

Best Picture:

a. Avatar

b. The Blind Side

c. District 9

d. An Education

e. The Hurt Locker

f. Inglourious Basterds

g. Precious: Based on the Novel Push by Sapphire

h. A Serious Man

i. Up

j. Up in the Air

If it seems like there are one too many Best Picture nominees, youre right. This year marks the first since 1943 that there are 10 nominees in this category, instead of the usual 5. The change was made in an effort to recognize a broader range of films, including those that are considered to be more mainstream. Our pick for best picture goes to Avatar. In terms of innovation and scale, Avatar pretty much blows all of the other nominees out of the water. With an outstanding nine nominations, it is a true contender for the top spot. Just think– Camerons last huge Oscar movie, Titanic, took home eleven statues in 1998.

Actor in a Leading Role:



a. Jeff Bridges, Crazy Heart

b. George Clooney, Up in the Air

c. Colin Firth, A Single Man

d. Morgan Freeman, Invictus

e. Jeremy Renner, The Hurt Locker

Jeff Bridges’ portrayal of washed-up country singer, Bad Blake, in Crazy Heart is truly inspiring. The role reminds us of last years The Wrestler, which earned Mickey Rourke the win for best actor. Critics everywhere are saying that Bridges has the category locked down, and we agree.

Actor in a Supporting Role:

a. Matt Damon, Invictus

b. Woody Harrelson, The Messenger

c. Christopher Plummer, The Last Station

d. Stanley Tucci, The Lovely Bones

e. Christoph Waltz, Inglourious Basterds

Austrian actor, Christoph Waltz, has been receiving unparalleled buzz for his portrayal of a Nazi SS officer in Inglourious Basterds. Waltzs acting talent truly steals the screen, most notably away from the film’s star, the beautiful and talented Brad Pitt. We believe that none of the other contenders even stand a chance next to Waltzs performance.

Actress in a Leading Role:

a. Sandra Bullock, The Blind Side

b. Helen Mirren, The Last Station

c. Carey Mulligan, An Education

d. Gabourey Sidibe, Precious

e. Meryl Streep, Julie & Julia

This one is a tie! While we do think that Sandra Bullock may be deserving of the win, it is hard to beat out Meryl Streep for an award. Streeps portrayal of Julia Child could not have been more believable. However, Bullocks incredibly convincing performance in The Blind Side could make a grown man weep. Either of these two actresses would be equally deserving of the win.

Actress in a Supporting Role:

a. Penelope Cruz, Nine

b. Vera Farmiga, Up in the Air

c. Maggie Gyllenhaal, Crazy Heart

d. Anna Kendrick, Up in the Air

e. MoNique, Precious

With good reason, MoNique has been the leader in her category, basically since the film’s debut. The role was a big departure for the actress, who is known for her comedic timing. She completely transformed to play her character in Precious, making us almost believe she could actually be that devious.

Best Director:

a. James Cameron, Avatar

b. Kathryn Bigelow, The Hurt Locker

c. Quentin Tarantino, Inglourious Basterds

d. Lee Daniels, Precious

e. Jason Reitman, Up in the Air

While The Hurt Locker did not necessarily bring in big numbers at the box office, it is still one of the most critically acclaimed films of the year. If Kathryn Bigelow takes home the award, which we predict she will, she’ll be the first woman in the history of the Academy Awards to win in the best director category.

More News We Love

Gwyneth Paltrow to Play Marlene Dietrich!

10 Tricks to Re-Energize Your Office Space

Coco Rocha Engaged!