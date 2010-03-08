Academy Awards 2010: Complete Oscar Winners List

Did you miss the 82nd Academy Awards last night? It was a night, as always, filled with glamour and talent. There were some surprises. There were some who we were just so thrilled to see win. In case you missed it, or are settling a bet at work today, here is the full list of Oscar winners!
Supporting actor: Christoph Waltz, Inglourious Basterds
Animated feature film: Up
Original song: “The Weary Kind” from Crazy Heart, Ryan Bingham and T Bone Burnett
Original screenplay: Mark Boal, The Hurt Locker
Animated short film: Logorama
Documentary (short subject): Music by Prudence
Live action short film: The New Tenants
Makeup: Star Trek
Adapted screenplay: Geoffrey Fletcher, Precious: Based on the Novel ‘Push’ by Sapphire
Supporting actress: Mo’Nique, Precious: Based on the Novel ‘Push’ by Sapphire
Art direction: Avatar
Costume design: The Young Victoria
Sound editing: The Hurt Locker
Sound mixing: The Hurt Locker
Cinematography: Avatar
Original score: Up, Michael Giacchino
Visual effects: Avatar
Documentary: The Cove
Film editing: The Hurt Locker
Foreign language: El Secreto de Sus Ojos (Argentina)
Actor: Jeff Bridges, Crazy Heart
Actress: Sandra Bullock, The Blind Side
Director: Kathryn Bigelow, The Hurt Locker
Best picture: The Hurt Locker
Did the results go as you had expected? Is there someone you were hoping would win but didn’t?
