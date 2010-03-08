Academy Awards 2010: Complete Oscar Winners List

Did you miss the 82nd Academy Awards last night? It was a night, as always, filled with glamour and talent. There were some surprises. There were some who we were just so thrilled to see win. In case you missed it, or are settling a bet at work today, here is the full list of Oscar winners!

Supporting actor: Christoph Waltz, Inglourious Basterds

Animated feature film: Up

Original song: “The Weary Kind” from Crazy Heart, Ryan Bingham and T Bone Burnett

Original screenplay: Mark Boal, The Hurt Locker

Animated short film: Logorama

Documentary (short subject): Music by Prudence

Live action short film: The New Tenants

Makeup: Star Trek

Adapted screenplay: Geoffrey Fletcher, Precious: Based on the Novel ‘Push’ by Sapphire

Supporting actress: Mo’Nique, Precious: Based on the Novel ‘Push’ by Sapphire

Art direction: Avatar

Costume design: The Young Victoria

Sound editing: The Hurt Locker

Sound mixing: The Hurt Locker

Cinematography: Avatar

Original score: Up, Michael Giacchino

Visual effects: Avatar

Documentary: The Cove

Film editing: The Hurt Locker

Foreign language: El Secreto de Sus Ojos (Argentina)

Actor: Jeff Bridges, Crazy Heart

Actress: Sandra Bullock, The Blind Side

Director: Kathryn Bigelow, The Hurt Locker

Best picture: The Hurt Locker

Watch Sandra Bullocks Oscar acceptance speech (video here) and vote on who you think should top this years Best and Worst Dressed lists!

Did the results go as you had expected? Is there someone you were hoping would win but didn’t?



More Celebrity News from LimeLife:

Oscars Fashion: Metallics and Soft Colors Ruled (Photos)

Is Mariah Carey Pregnant?

Robert Pattinson: Introducing Girls To Parents Is “Perfect”

More News We Love:

Carine Roitfeld Banned from Balenciaga!

Weekend Playlist: Class Actress’ Road Trip Soundtrack

Lady Gaga Has an 8-Year-Old Impersonator