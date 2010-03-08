Academy Awards 2010: Best Dressed at the After Parties

Images: INFevents/Famepictures

Now that the winners have been announced, it’s time to celebrate! Vanity Fair and the Elton John AIDS Foundation both held after parties once the Oscars wrapped last night. Celebrities were dressed to the nines, of course, and we’ve picked our favorites from the late-night festivities.

Jennifer Lopez (above):

Jennifer Lopez embodied Gucci’s glamour with a black drape gown from the Italian house’s Pre-Fall 2010 line. The black ostrich feathers and cut-out sides are the perfect modern details for a classic gown.

Amanda Seyfried:



The rising starlet and Vanity Fair cover girl wore a short and playful Valentino dress from the line’s Haute Couture Spring 2010 runway show. It’s a younger, more playful dress than the gown she wore to present the 2010 Academy Award for “Best Song” that went to Crazy Heart.



Anna Kendrick:



Another rising starlet, Anna Kendrick, didn’t let her loss for Best Actress in a Supporting Role get her down. Post-Oscars, the young sensation switched from a rosy pink chiffon gown to a short and white dress with a sweetheart neckline, feathers, and lace.



Kate Beckinsale:



The English actress (and our favorite Brit “It” girl) sports a silver one shoulder draped gown by Kaufman Franco— with a shining smile to match.



Natalie Portman:



Hollywood favorite, Natalie Portman, took advantage of the post-Oscars hoopla in a gray, strapless Lanvin dress. But listen up, Portman admirers: her expensive dress of choice is surprisingly paired with an affordable pair of Aldo black satin “Segura” platform peep toes!



Kate Bosworth:



Bosworth leaves us red with envy in a gorgeous Valentino gown from the Fall 2010 season.



Victoria Beckham:



The Oscars is the perfect showcase for designers. Victoria Beckham practiced a little self-promotion as a new designer by flaunting her very own creation at two after parties.



Hilary Swank:



The 35-year-old Academy Award winning actress is known to wow onlookers with her iconic gown choices. Despite her absence at the actual award show this year, Swank made it a point to catch everyone’s attention post-Oscars. Her sultry Armani Priv gown plunged in the front and the back.



Julianne Moore:



A-lister and Best Actress in a Supporting Role nominee for A Single Man, Julianne Moore, showed off her timeless beauty in this slender and strapless Calvin Klein gown.



Vanessa Hudgens:



The H.S.M. star sparkles on the red carpet in a Jenny Packham gown with a plunging neckline. However, nothing beats her ultimate accessory and arm candy– Zac Efron.



Rashida Jones:



Looks like plunging necklines were all the rage at the Vanity Fair fete. Funny girl Rashida Jones, opts for neutral tones (courtesy of Burberry) with bold black platform sandals by YSL and bright red lipstick.



Cameron Diaz:



After presenting the Best Animated Feature award to Pixar’s Up, Diaz switched from a long strapless gown to a metallic one-shouldered cocktail frock from Victoria Beckham’s Fall 2010 collection. Looks like Beckham more than approved– the former Spice Girl chose a similar dress to wear to the event herself (see above).

Lydia Hearst:



The model and New York socialite was utterly dazzling at the 18th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Party in a flapper-inspired dress with elaborate beading. While prepping for the party, Hearst even Tweeted about her hair and makeup.

