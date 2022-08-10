Target Has So Many Cute Academic Planners to Help Get Your Life Together This Fall

Scroll To See More Images

I know in this day and age everything is digitized. Even when you make a dinner plan with your friends, chances are someone will send through a Google calendar invite through to your email shortly after. But when you spend all day on your computer for school or for you 9-to-5 job, sometimes it’s nice to cut out all the noise and focus on putting some pen to paper with an academic planner. Not only is it incredibly relaxing, but planning out your week ahead on paper can be a great way to cut out some extra screen time.

Using a physical planner to organize your dates, dinners, events and more can be an outlet for creativity. When you start designing your week ahead in different colors and styles of writing, you can take the opportunity for a mini artistic moment in the middle of a stressful day. Plus, it’s easy to see what you should prioritize if it’s all laid out directly in front of you.

If you’ve been looking for ways to cut back on screen time and stay organized with everything you have to do, picking up one of these academic planners from Target is a great place to start. There are so many different cover designs and page designs to choose from, and most of them will cost you between $9 and $20. Pick up some colorful gel pens and markers while you’re at it to have everything you need to plan your heart out.

2022-23 Academic Planner Weekly/Monthly

It’s best to find a planner that has room for blank pages/notes in the back, because you never know when you’ll need to make notes on an unexpected phone call or assignment that comes your way.

2022-23 Academic Planner Weekly/Monthly Frosted

This black background with a floral design is so cute and can add the perfect pop of color to bland school supplies or your black hole tote back that things tend to disappear into.

Now Beats Never 2021-22 Academic Weekly/Monthly Planner

If you need an extra burst of motivation, choose a planner that has a powerful saying on it to help you get started.

2022-23 Academic Planner Daily/Monthly Sweetheart Black

If color’s not your thing, there are also plenty of muted options, like this black cover with a subtle gold heart print scattered across the page.

2022-23 Academic Planner Wood Plank

This planner strays away from the typical pastel color palette. It has a rustic wood-themed cover and continues the theme throughout with natural looking brown pages and simple, sans serif font.