14 Absurd Luxury Fashion Items in Stores Now

Kristen Bousquet

Kristen Bousquet
by
14 Absurd Luxury Fashion Items in Stores Now
When it comes to designer goods, some make sense—luxurious jewelry and couture clothing—but there are some luxury fashion buys out there that are just plain absurd.

Like what, you ask? Like a $65,000 pen (yes, one literally exists) or a $2,000 Fendi charm of Karl Lagerfeld, and other things that make you ask “who’s buying this stuff?”

In many cases, the prices are so astronomical because you’re paying for a brand name—Fendi, Chanel, Saint Laurent—which makes us wonder whether folks buying into it are slaves to fashion, or whether they really have that much extra cash.

We’ve scoured the internet and found 14 of the most ridiculous luxury fashion buys out there, and you’re not going to believe some of these exist.

 

If you've ever wanted to look like a goat, here's your chance—for only $2,000!

Saint Laurent Patti Studded Goat Hair Ankle Boots; $1,995 at net-a-porter.com

Coachella's right around the corner, ladies. 

Littledoe Silver Feather Palmer Crown; $935 at avenue32.com

Just in case life calls for a headpiece made out of Lego-like plastic.

Lili Colley Geo Hexa Headpiece; $5,230 at luisaviaroma.com

You better be writing some really special notes if you're paying 65k for a pen. A PEN.

Montegrappa Chaos Sylvester Stallone Fountain Pen; $65,471 at luisaviaroma.com

This clutch is made with HUMAN HAIR. That is all.

Ines Figaredo Head Clutch With Human Hair; $1,928 at luisaviaroma.com

Need new coffee table books? Skip Amazon and get these Chanel tomes instead—they only cost a month's rent, NBD. 

Assouline Set of three Chanel by François Baudot and Françoise Aveline hardcover books; $1,250 at net-a-porter.com

Okay fine, these are only $455.

FINDS + Benoît Missolin Alice polka-dot silk and rabbit-felt headpiece; $455 at net-a-porter.com

$2,000 is no match for a bad hair day. 

Halaby Alexis Ostrich Feather Headpiece; $1,775 at luisaviaroma.com

For serious medieval festival fans.

Idriss Guelai Atelier Evening Queens Headpiece & Harness; $10,758 at luisaviaroma.com

Does gold make the pleasure better? It better for $15k.

Lelo Inez 24kt Gold Exclusive Vibrator; $15,000 at luisaviaroma.com

Christian Grey would totally approve.

Giuseppe Zanotti Gold Disco Ball Body Harness; $1,395 at luisaviaroma.com

Nothing like paying $2K for a fur charm. 

Fendi "The Karlito" Karl Largerfeld Charm; $1,685 (it has a waiting list of over 600 peoplem so good luck.)

That's one way to stand out at Fashion Week. 

Piers Atkinson Dog Stuffed Animal On Wool Felt Beret; $585 at luisaviaroma.com

Perfect! A silver fox tail for those times when, you know, you need a silver fox tail.

Alexander McQueen Silver Fox Tail; $775 farfetch.com

