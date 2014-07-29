14 Absurd Luxury Fashion Items in Stores Now

When it comes to designer goods, some make sense—luxurious jewelry and couture clothing—but there are some luxury fashion buys out there that are just plain absurd.

Like what, you ask? Like a $65,000 pen (yes, one literally exists) or a $2,000 Fendi charm of Karl Lagerfeld, and other things that make you ask “who’s buying this stuff?”

In many cases, the prices are so astronomical because you’re paying for a brand name—Fendi, Chanel, Saint Laurent—which makes us wonder whether folks buying into it are slaves to fashion, or whether they really have that much extra cash.

We’ve scoured the internet and found 14 of the most ridiculous luxury fashion buys out there, and you’re not going to believe some of these exist.