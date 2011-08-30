“Absolutely Fabulous” Makes a Comeback

Before Heidi Klum, Michael Kors, and Nina Garcia spun witty one liners on “Project Runway” and Carrie Bradshaw captivated audiences while prancing through Manhattan having sex and fun in her Manolo Blahniks, there were Eddy and Patsy. The dynamic and slightly tipsy duo of “Absolutely Fabulous” took viewers on a hysterical journey through their lives in fashion. And now they’re back, and just as fabulous as ever. BBC’s press release confides:

Eddy PR’d things. She was into every new fad and fashion imaginable and was often to be found at the bottom of a champagne glass, actually more likely a bottle. Not much has changed. Her best friend Patsy worked in magazines and lived the high life. She still does.

The BBC series debuted in 1992 and is now coming back for 3 special episodes, which allegedly pick up where the series left off. The word is still out on when the episodes will air, but it is confirmed that Joanna Lumley and Jennifer Saunders will once again play Edina and Patsy. Saffy and Bubble will also be played by the original actresses, Jane Horrocks and Julia Sawalha. There will be several special guests, an added bonus to the amazing news that we’ll be getting another dose of “Fabulous.” It was curled up in my friend’s Upper West Side living room, watching contraband episodes of “Absolutely Fabulous” while her mother was in the study working, that I first fell in love with the world of fashion.

Are you just as excited as us to revisit Eddy and Patsy’s off-kilter world?

Photo via Vogue.co.uk