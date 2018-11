Even though I am an eternally devoted Kardashian fan, I can certainly laugh at their many missteps and ridiculous decisions. It was only a matter of time before our favorite Absolutely Fabulous gals Patsy and Edina caught on to the family — and shared their thoughts.

Take a look at the video below where they educate Edina’s daughter Saffy on the most overexposed klan in Hollywood. Hint: it’s not nice. But it may be sort of true.