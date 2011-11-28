The ‘Absolutely Fabulous’ Christmas Special Preview Rules

Let’s all collectively rejoice. The first preview for the upcoming Absolutely Fabulous Christmas Special has hit the ‘net, and by golly, it’s good. The special, which will air next month on BBC, marks almost twenty years since the gals first appeared together.

Needless to say, there are some hilarious updates. Edina‘s trusty assistant Bubble is tooling around on an iPad, while they chit-chat about Twitter, vlogs, and new age vitamins. If there’s one thing we can count on Edina Monsoon for, it’s keeping up with the trends!

While the preview for the Christmas Special is lacking in appearances by my idol and reason for living, Patsy Stone, I’m more than convinced that this is going to be, well, absolutely fabulous. Take a look below and get even more excited for the holiday season.