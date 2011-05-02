ABS Creates Kate’s McQueen Gown for Less, Obviously [VIDEO]

If you thought it was a notable accomplishment that you woke up at 4AM on Friday and made it all the way through the work day, youve been one-upped. Allen B. Schwartz, the famous (or perhaps infamous?) designer copy-cat, has officially jumped on the Royal Wedding look-alikes bandwagon. He and a team of 35 got to work starting at 1:30 a.m. PST to watch the Royal Wedding and by 5:30 they were in the studio, sketches in hand, to begin replicating the brides Chantilly lace McQueen confection. A mere 24 hours later, the sample is complete. Featuring a similar transparent, scalloped lace top, the dress has 8 yards of fabric in the skirt and a 10 foot train. According to Schwartz, the dresses will be in tstores by July with marketing starting today in the New York office.

See what you think of the final product in the video below. It may not be as decadent as Duchess Catherines gown, and the tiara may not be 100-year-old Cartier, but for a $500-$800 price tag, its a pretty sweet deal for the infinite number of brides that will want to take part in pretending to be a princess.

