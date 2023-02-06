Lizzo’s ‘About Damn Time’ Lyrics Are ‘Emblematic’—It’s a ‘Resilience’ Filled Disco Track

Scroll To See More Images

Still walking in our Balenci-ussys! Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” lyrics still have us super confident today. With her self-proclaimed “Song of the Summer,” her single will forever be in our hearts as one of the biggest bangers of 2022.

The viral TikTok song “About Damn Time” was nominated for three coveted awards at the 2023 Grammy Awards: Best Solo Performance, Song of the Year and Record of the Year. Lizzo’s album Special was nominated for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal album. Special is the follow-up to Lizzo’s breakthrough 2019 album, Cuz I Love You. The album peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard 200. With all the awards and love coming in, we want to know what Lizzo herself said about the song.

What is the meaning of “About That Time” by Lizzo?

What is the meaning of “About That Time” by Lizzo. In an interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Radio, the Yitty founder said of the song, “I have been making feel-good music for a long fucking time now—as early as “Good as Hell” for people who’ve known about me. So when I made a song like “Juice” that had this funky disco feel to it, I didn’t really realise what I was doing. I was just letting the song happen. It was the complete opposite with “About Damn Time”. For this record, I was like, ‘We are making a disco record.’ I wanted a song that would be emblematic and reflective of the times. And I associate disco with resilience; it helped so many people stomp out of a dark era in this country. So I hoped that a contemporary disco song would have a similar effect. Now, I don’t know what we’re walking into. Things have gotten crazy. But I do know that we’re always moving. I wanted this song to be a marching song [that would help] us move forward.”

She continued, “‘About Damn Time’ can lead into so many conversations,” she told Lowe. “It’s about damn time I feel better, it’s about damn time we get out of this pandemic. It’s about damn time we get the first Black female Supreme Court Justice. There’s so many things. It’s about damn time we popped the champagne. It’s about damn time the tequila got here.”

The song was written by Lizzo, Eric Frederic, Larry Price, Ronald Larkins, Stephen Hague, Theron Makiel Thomas and Blake Slatkin who also produced the track with Ricky Reed. In an interview with Billboard, co-writer Blake Slatkin revealed the process of writing the song with the “Truth Hurts” artist. “What’s so amazing to me about Lizzo’s process is [that] she knows exactly when something’s right, and we’re just going to work until we get it there. I’ll never forget the day we started the track, and I’ll never forget the day when Lizzo first sang, “In a minute, I’ma need a…,” on the second verse. I ran around the studio screaming.”

“About Damn Time” by Lizzo lyrics

[Intro]

Anyway

[Verse 1]

It’s bad bitch o’clock, yeah, it’s thick-thirty

I’ve been through a lot, but I’m still flirty (Okay)

Is everybody back up in the buildin’?

It’s been a minute, tell me how you’re healin’

‘Cause I’m about to get into my feelings

How you feelin’? How you feel right now?

[Pre-Chorus]

Oh, I been so down and under pressure

I’m way too fine to be this stressed, yeah

Oh, I’m not the girl I was or used to be, uh

Bitch, I might be better

[Chorus]

Turn up the music, turn down the lights

I got a feelin’ I’m gon’ be alright

Okay (Okay), alright

It’s about damn time (Time)

Turn up the music, let’s celebrate (Alright)

I got a feelin’ I’m gon’ be okay

Okay (Okay), alright

It’s about damn time

[Verse 2]

In a minute, I’ma need a sentimental

Man or woman to pump me up

Feelin’ fussy, walkin’ in my Balenci-ussies

Tryna bring out the fabulous

‘Cause I give a fuck way too much

I’ma need like two shots in my cup

Wanna get up, wanna get down

Mm, that’s how I feel right now

[Pre-Chorus]

Oh, I been so down and under pressure

I’m way too fine to be this stressed, yeah

Oh, I’m not the girl I was or used to be, uh

Bitch, I might be better

[Chorus]

Turn up the music, turn down the lights

I got a feelin’ I’m gon’ be alright

Okay (Okay), alright

It’s about damn time (Time)

Turn up the music, let’s celebrate (Alright)

I got a feelin’ I’m gon’ be okay

Okay (Okay), alright

It’s about damn time

[Bridge]

Bitch

‘Cause, uh, you know what time it is, uh

I’m comin’ out tonight, I’m comin’ out tonight (Uh-huh)

I’m comin’ out tonight, I’m comin’ out tonight (Woo)

I’m comin’ out tonight, I’m comin’ out tonight

Okay (Okay), alright (Alright)

It’s about damn time

I’m comin’ out tonight (Let’s go), I’m comin’ out tonight (Comin’ out tonight)

I’m comin’ out tonight, I’m comin’ out tonight (Woo)

I’m comin’ out tonight, I’m comin’ out tonight (Comin’ out tonight)

Okay (Okay), alright

It’s about damn time (Oh)

[Outro]

Bitch

Yeah, yeah

It’s about damn time

