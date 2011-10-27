Fashionably Late No More: Karl Lagerfeld Joins With Fossil

Following the announcement that Karl Lagerfeld is creating a new Karl collection, focusing on more affordable clothing with a street chic flair, WWD has confirmed that the designer will also partner with Fossil to create a line of watches. The watches will be sold as part of the Karl Lagerfeld label, but won’t launch until Spring 2013.

Pier Paolo Righi, the president of the Karl Lagerfeld company, explains their decision to partner with Fossil, stating, “It is essential for us to work with the best license partners in each segment.”

Bravo Fossil! Getting the stamp of approval from Uncle Karl is no small feat.

Are you as excited as us for all of the new developments in Lagerfeld’s fashion-world-takeover?