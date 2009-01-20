Fashionable Inauguration

Hi everyone, it’s Elizabeth here! I am a StyleCaster Assistant Editor, doing some guest blogging while Carol is still at Sundance.

While the offices were unusually quiet this morning because of the low head count and post-long weekend let down, we were still buzzing with excitement over the Inauguration. Now, today is not only the most highly anticipated political event of the year, for us fashion-minded folk it marks a day that the fashion world had its eyes firmly focused on DC.

News broke early this morning about Michelle Obama’s choice of a bright yellow Isabel Toledo dress and coat, ending weeks of speculation, but my eyes were fixed on Jill Biden. She looked radiant in a red coat with a knee-length, tailored wool houndstooth dress by Milly beneath. Her dress is available at saksfifthavenue.com.

She also wore Milly to the Vice Presidential Debate. Both the First and Second Ladies went with designers that they’ve worn before, showing confidence in their style choices. With such accomplished and fashionable women taking our Capital by storm, I am only too happy to have another excuse to follow politics.