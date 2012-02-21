Fashionable “Fur” Sure: The 10 Best Animal Models On Etsy

Yesterday, we had the pleasure of discovering Pickles the Pug, the enigmatic dog with a flair for dramatic hats courtesy of his owner, Etsy vendor, Sweethoots. This of course led us down a lengthy rabbit hole of time suck in which we spent hours and hours exploring Etsy for the ideal pet models. Were they funny? Friendly? Did they offer up their best Blue Steel? And most importantly, did they bring their A-game to the “shoot?”

As a pet owner that routinely tortures her cat every holiday by forcing him to don an outfit for my amusement, I not only found a million things I’d love to buy him (Cat beret? Tres chic!), I also found oodles and oodles of animals that go the distance for their two-legged friends and then some.

Of course, not every outfit is functional for day-to-day wear, but given the time and dedication of each human and pet featured, we can only hope these lovelies at least get a cut of the profits or a treat for their efforts.

Click through the slideshow above for a rundown of our ten favorite furballs who are this close to securing a modeling contract with IMG or Ford (at least in our book — Boo, you better watch your back).