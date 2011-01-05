Fashionable Flicks: Most Stylish Movies Of 2010

Blue Valentine:

Its difficult to make Michelle Williams or Ryan Gosling look bad, but in his debut feature film, director Derek Cianfrance does an amazing job of making them look aged on a small budget  creating a fashionable movie most of us regular folk can relate to.

In Blue Valentine, Dean (Gosling) and Cindy (Williams) have modest means, so the struggle to look good is difficult  again, something most of us can empathize with. Call it blue collar cool.