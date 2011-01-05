Fashionable Flicks: Most Stylish Movies Of 2010

This is a list of ten amazing films that raised the bar for style last year. These films are not only stylish in their creative use of fashion, but also in their bold and inventive visual aesthetics. Apologies to fans of The Romantics and Sex And The City 2, but the movies on this list had to be good an IMDB rating below 6.0 aint gonna cut it.
Blue Valentine:
Its difficult to make Michelle Williams or Ryan Gosling look bad, but in his debut feature film, director Derek Cianfrance does an amazing job of making them look aged on a small budget creating a fashionable movie most of us regular folk can relate to.
In Blue Valentine, Dean (Gosling) and Cindy (Williams) have modest means, so the struggle to look good is difficult again, something most of us can empathize with. Call it blue collar cool.
Everyone Else:
In Maren Ades remarkable first feature, a young German couple falls in and out of love (and then back in) during a vacation on the serene Italian island of Sardinia.
Some have called the movie German mumblecore, but Ades movie is much more accomplished stylistically than American DIYers and draws more from the legendary Italian filmmaker Michelangelo Antonioni than lo-fi slacker cinema.
The Social Network:
An early 2000s period film sounds like a simple task, until you take a closer scene-by-scene look at "The Social Network" to see just how thorough the filmmakers had to be using wardrobe sets and acting to create the mood and feeling of Harvard and the Silicon Valley circa 2003.
Until very recently, David Fincher was a director knocked for championing style over substance but now with "The Social Network," he has proved, to even the most ardent of doubters, that hes equally able to master subtle visuals and marry fashion and form with story.
Carlos:
Olivier Assayas has perhaps become the contemporary international filmmaker most consistently celebrated by critics. In movies like Clean, Demonlover, Summer Hours and Irma Vep, he creates worlds on the cutting-edge of style through costumes, music, his constantly roving camera and gorgeous actors (Maggie Cheung, Juliette Binoche, Connie Nielsen, Nick Nolte
errr check that last one). His latest, the epic 5 hour Carlos, about the notorious terrorist is no exception.
No One Knows About Persian Cats:
In a theocracy like Iran, fashion is political and for the punks, rappers and metalheads in Bahman Ghobadis brilliant music film, style is resistance in a way rock n roll, punk and hip-hop used to be in America.
Exit Through The Gift Shop:
Like the kids in Persian Cats, the graffiti artist (and now filmmaker) Banksy uses style and aesthetics to subvert consumer culture. Not only does he make very cool images, but he also causes the viewer to think about our relationship to what were seeing and even question whether the documentary were watching is real.
Inception:
As a director, Christopher Nolan is known for showing up to set in a full-piece suit, and this year he made a movie to fit his sharp wardrobe (and thats as handsome as it is confusing).
Shutter Island:
Both Leonardo DiCaprio and Michelle Williams make another appearance on our list in Martin Scorseses visual homage to Michael Powell and Emeric Pressburgers 1948 ballet film, The Red Shoes. Its a fitting tribute since Powell and Pressburgers film is arguably the most stylish movie of all-time.
Scorsese is a filmmaker known for the brutal simplicity of mob violence and blood-splattered black and white suits, but with the visually decadent Shutter Island, he has made his most visually-daring and stylish movie ever.
Black Swan:
A ballet movie + a horror movie + New York City + Natalie Portman + Mila Kunis + Costumes by Kate and Laura Mulleavy of Rodarte = everything any sensible, stylish girl ever wanted, wrapped up into one movie. Oh yeah and its one of the best and most thrilling movies of the year.
I Am Love:
Crystal Renn recently described Tilda Swinton as her favorite style icon. In Italian filmmaker Luca Guadagninos unbelievably beautiful film, Swinton extends her style status into Grace Kelly territory with her iconic performance as Emma Recchi, the restless wife of a wealthy businessman.
Italians live and breathe fashion with every fiber of their being and Guadagninos film ascends to a level of style and sensuality reserved for two of the masterpieces of Italian cinema, Luchino Viscontis Senso (1954) and The Leopard (1963). Im not a big fan of tying Oscar nominations to a movies worth, but if I Am Loves costume designer Antonella Cannarozzi and Swinton arent nominated in their respected categories, then it will be a travesty.