Fashionable Females in Politics: See Palin in Chris Kane!

When mixed together, fashion and politics dont always provide for, lets say, the most fashion forward of outcomes. Female politicians in particular have undergone quite a bit of scrutiny for their wardrobe choices. Remember when Michelle Obama wore McQueen to the State Dinner?! Robb Young investigates this topic in his new book, Power Dressing: First Ladies, Women Politicians & Fashion.

In collaboration with illustrator Charlotte Hoyle, Young rounded up a band of industry insiders including Susie Bubble and Simon Doonan to style sketches of some our favorite (and not so much) female political figures decked out in fantasy ensembles from the Spring 2011 collections.

Ive paired my favorites of these witty caricatures with the real runway looks so that you can try to picture them yourselves. Some of the combinations are surprisingly realisticI can already see Mrs. O donning that Proenza dress at her next public appearancewhile Im having some difficulty picturing others. For instance, what would it take to get Hillary Clinton to trade in that rainbow array of pantsuits for some Rick Owens?

See the rest of the newly fashionable first ladies and female politicians over at Vogue UK. And to Sarah Palin, next time you go on one of those shopping sprees, maybe you should pick up some Christoper Kaneit suits you rather well!



1.Carla Bruni-Sarkozy – First Lady of France, styled by Sarah Lerfel, buyer and creative director of Colette boutique in Paris, in a Stella McCartney dress and shoes by Charlotte Olympia.

2. Hillary Clinton: Secretary of State of the USA, styled by Diane Pernet, fashion critic and founder ofA Shaded View on Fashion blog, in a Rick Owens ensemble, shoes by Alexandre Birman, short cuff by Giambattista Valli, necklace and long bracelet cuff by 1-100 by Graham Tabor & Miguel Villalobos.

3. Michelle Obama: First Lady of the USA, styled by Sarah Easley and Beth Buccini, co-owners and buyers for the boutique Kirna Zabte, in a dress by Proenza Schouler, Alexander Wang shoes, bracelet and clutch bag by Anndra Neen.

4. Sarah Palin: Former US Vice-Presidential candidate, styled by Miranda Almond, fashion editor of BritishVogue, in head to toe Christopher Kane.

5. Rania Al Abdullah: Queen of Jordan, styled by Ruth Chapman, co-owner of the London boutique Matches, in a dress by Erdem, Alexander McQueen bag and shoes.

Photos via Vogue UK