Does Abigail Win ‘The Bachelor’? What to Know About the Fave Who Got Matt’s First Impression Rose

As the contestant who received Matt James’ First Impression Rose, it’s no secret that a lot of fans want to know The Bachelor 2021 spoilers about Abigail Heringer.

Abigail is one of 32 contestants who met Matt, a 29-year-old real estate agent from Raleigh, North Carolina, on the Monday, January 4, premiere of The Bachelor season 25. Matt, who is the best friend and roommate of Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron, was announced as the season 25 Bachelor in June 2020. Unlike the previous Bachelors, Matt is the first Bachelor since Brad Womack in 2011 to not be a former Bachelorette contestant. (Though he was cast for Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette in 2020, he never made it on the show, as he was chosen as the Bachelor soon after.)

Matt is also the first Black Bachelor in the franchise’s 15-year-plus history. Overall, he’s the third Black lead after season 13 Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay and season 16 Bachelorette Tayshia Adams. “It’s an honor,” Matt told Good Morning America in June 2020 after he was cast. “I’m just going to lean into myself and how my mom raised me and hopefully when people invite me into their homes on Monday night they’re going to see that I’m not much different from them and they see that diverse love stories are beautiful.”

So what’s what we know about Matt. But what about Abigail? Read on for The Bachelor 2021 spoilers we know about Abigail Heringer. (Obvi, spoilers ahead.)

Who is Abigail?

Abigail is a 25-year-old from Beaverton, Oregon. Abigail and her sister, Rachel, were both born with congenital hearing loss. In an interview with Statesman, Abigail’s mom, Suzie, revealed that Abigail underwent cochlear implant surgery at the Oregon Health & Science University when she was 2 years old. Chris Harrison confirmed that Abigail is the first hearing-impaired contestant on any Bachelor franchise show.

“Abigail is a beautiful soul from the Pacific Northwest who says that nothing makes her happier than enjoying a cold local microbrew on a beautiful Oregon day,” reads Abigail’s Bachelor bio on ABC. “Having a hearing impairment never stopped Abigail from living her life to the fullest. She loves being outdoors, and when she’s not working, she loves to spend time with family whom she says bring out the best side of her. Abigail is easygoing, laid-back, always down to have fun and ready to find the man of her of her dreams.”

Her bio continues, “She says she is looking for a man who will lift her up and make her feel like it’s just the two of them in the whole wide world. Good looks are definitely a plus, but Abigail says that getting to know someone on a deeper level is far more important in a successful relationship. Abigail says she doesn’t believe in love at first sight, but we’ll see if that holds up after she meets Matt!”

For her fun facts, Abigail lists the following:

– Abigail loves to spend her free time golfing with her grandparents.

– Abigail loves Calvin Harris because his beats slap.

– Abigail’s favorite way to approach a guy is by “accidentally bumping into them

What is Abigail’s job?

Abigail is a client financial manager. According to her Linkedin, Abigail works as a client financial analyst at the Opus Agency. She graduated from Linfield College in McMinnville, Oregon, in 2017 with a bachelor of science in finance. (Matt also works in finance, so the two of them have that in common.) While in college, Abigail was a part of Alpha Phi and the women’s golf team. She graduated from South Salem High School in 2013, where she was also a part of the women’s golf team, as well as the National Honor Society. Before her job at Opus, Abigail worked as a real estate valuations analyst at The Holt Group and at various roles at RVK, Inc in Portland, Oregon.

Does Abigail win The Bachelor?

(Spoilers ahead.) Abigail received Matt’s coveted First Impression Rose on The Bachelor season 25 premiere on January 4, 2021. But does she win The Bachelor? Sorry to say it, but Abigail isn’t Matt’s winner. According to Reality Steve, she’s not even one of Matt’s final four who have Hometown Dates. Matt’s final four are: Bri, Serena P., Michelle and Rachael. Matt’s final four are eliminated in that order, which means that.

So what happened to Abigail? That we don’t know yet. But if Abigail is eliminated in Matt’s final five, that would make her a prime candidate to be the season 27 Bachelorette. From the way Chris Harrison talks about her, that def could happen.

“Abigail is one of our favorites. This is an absolute gem of a woman, impossible not to fall in love with,” Chris said in a YouTube video in December 2020. “Abigail has an incredible story; she’s the first hearing-impaired person we’ve ever had on the show. [She] is just beautiful and sincere, the true definition of someone here for the right reasons.”

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.

