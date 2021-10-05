Here’s Whether BiP’s Abigail & Noah Are Still Together After Rumors She Cheated With Dale

With their breakup before the finale and rumors she “hooked up” with another Bachelor Nation, fans want to know if Abigail and Noah are still together from Bachelor in Paradise or whether their relationship ended the moment they left Mexico.

Abigail and Noah are two of 30-plus contestants on Bachelor in Paradise season 7, which premiered in August. The show, a spinoff of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, follows contestants from past seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette as they look for a second chance at love. Bachelor in Paradise season 7—which is the first season to air since season 6 two years ago due to the current health crisis—was filmed over the course of three weeks in June at the Playa Escondida Resort in Sayulita, a town in Vallarta-Nayarit, Mexico. The resort is the same location Bachelor in Paradise has filmed at since season 2.

While the location is the same, the host is different. After former host Chris Harrison quit the Bachelor franchise in June following his racism scandal with Rachael Kirkconnell, a contestant from The Bachelor season 22 with Matt James, ABC announced that Bachelor in Paradise season 7 would be hosted by a rotating roster of celebrities that includes David Spade, Titus Burgess, Lance Bass and Lil Jon.

As for what to expect this season of Bachelor in Paradise, bartender Wells Adams told Us Weekly in July that season 7 is filled with romance and drama, which, for those who have watched the season so far, know to be true. “There’s love, there’s romance. There’s a lot of drama, you know, it’s got everything,” he said. “The drinks are bad, the advice is worse, but the bar is open. … There are some twists and turns that I was shocked by, and I never thought would ever happen on the show. And I think people are really, really going to love this season.”

Now back to our original question: Are Abigail and Noah still together from Bachelor in Paradise season 7? Ahead is what we know about whether Abigail and Noah are still together and how rumors she “hooked up” with Dale Moss, Clare Crawley’s winner from The Bachelorette season 16, affected their relationship.

Abigail and Noah’s relationship on Bachelor in Paradise

Abigail Heringer, a contestant from The Bachelor season 25 with Matt James, and Noah Erb, a contestant from The Bachelorette season 16 with Tayshia Adams, were two of the 23 original contestants on Bachelor in Paradise season 7 who arrived on day one. After their date in the first week, Abigail and Noah stayed coupled up and exchanged roses for five rose ceremonies until the finale. In the episode before the finale, Noah told Abigail that he’s falling in love with her. When Abigail didn’t say she loved him back, Noah reconsidered their relationship. At the Bachelor in Paradise prom, Noah broke up with Abigail and told her that she’s “not” her person.

“I’ve been trying to force something that I want, when deep down I know that I’ve not found my person,” he said. “I have these feelings for this girl and she’s perfect in all these ways, but I don’t know if she’s perfect for me. It’s a feeling I had early on that I tried to ignore, because there’s potential there, but it never went away like I kind of just assumed it would. At the end of the day, I think what’s holding me back is I don’t know if I’ll be able to get to where I want to be.”

Abigail, who told Noah that she was also falling in love with him at the prom and apologized for not telling him sooner, responded by telling Noah that she was “blindsided” by their breakup. “I don’t think I’ve been this blindsided before. You go from telling someone you’re falling in love with them the night before to this conversation. You were the one that constantly said, ‘I’m not going to say anything that I don’t mean. I don’t want to make false promises.’ But you ultimately ended up doing that,” she said. She continued, “You’ve been pushing me to try to get to your level, but you’ve obviously had this gut feeling for longer than 24 hours…You still chose to say that to me. Of course I’m going to be hurt and feel like I was lied to.”

The finale continued with Abigail and Noah breaking up and leaving Bachelor in Paradise single, which means they’re not one of three couples who got engaged at the end of season 7. Click here for who got engaged on Bachelor in Paradise season 7.

Are Abigail and Noah still together after Bachelor in Paradise?

So…are Abigail and Noah still together after Bachelor in Paradise? The answer is yes. Since their breakup, Abigail and Noah, who follow each other on Instagram, have been exchanging flirty comments back and forth since they left Bachelor in Paradise. In June, Abigail posted an Instagram photo of her and other Bachelor alums with the caption, “Back like we never left.” Noah commented, “Royalty,” on the photo with a crown emoji, to which Abigail also responded with a crown emoji.

According to fan account @bachelorettewindmill, Abigail and Noah also posted photos and videos of themselves wearing the same necklace. A Reddit user also claimed in July that they saw Abigail in New York City and overheard her referring to “Noah” as “my man.” @Bachelorettewindmill also posted a photo of Abigail with Noah’s family in October, a day before the Bachelor in Paradise season 7 finale, which seemed to confirm they’re back together. Reality Steve also posted a photo of Abigail and Noah in October at Coffee House, a cafe in the Cherry Street district in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where Noah lives.

A source told Bachelor TikTok account @zacharyreality in October that Abigail and Noah told Bachelor in Paradise producers that they weren’t going to get engaged in the finale, which led the producers to force them to break up for a “dramatic moment.” @zacharyreality also reported that Abigail and Noah got back together “shortly after” they left Bachelor in Paradise.

Click here for more Bachelor in Paradise season 7 spoilers.

Did Dale cheat on Clare with Abigail?

In October, rumors sparked that Dale Moss, Clare Crawley’s winner from The Bachelorette season 16, had cheated on Claire with Abigail. The rumors started after Clare shared an Instagram post, in which she confirmed her breakup with Dale and tagged Abigail, which led fans to believe that Abigail caused Dale and Clare’s split. “I hate that I even have to say this, but in response to all the questions that are coming my way right now,” she wrote. “I’m choosing not to speak right now on the details of my relationship, because at the end of the day anyone can put on an ACT or throw words together to form any narrative they want.”

Clare’s post also came after two sources told @DeuxMoi, a celebrity gossip Instagram account, that Abigail and Dale had “hooked up” but that it had been when Dale was broken up with Clare, so he didn’t cheat on her. The sources didn’t mention Abigail or Dale by name, but fans believe that the posts were about them. “A Bachelor favorite hooked up with a Bachelor Nation recent “winner” who *may or may not have been* on a break earlier this year. One of them is on Paradise right now but producers won’t mess up her good girl edit,” one source said. Another also told DeuxMoi, “This is true – one of my girlfriends is really good friends with one of the girls from Matt’s season and it’s been on the low for a while now but now that they are breaking up for good it will be more well known.”

In a statement to People in October, Dale seemingly responded to rumors he cheated on Clare with Abigail by confirming the timeline of his relationship with Clare. He explained that he and Clare were broken up in mid September, which was almost nine months before Abigail met Noah. “Dale and Clare broke up in mid September when Clare was in New York City spending time with him,” the statement read. “Clare then chose to fly home to Sacramento and asked Dale to send her things. A couple of weeks later, Clare’s mother’s condition worsened, and Dale chose to immediately fly out to Sacramento to be with her.” (Clare’s mother has dementia and Alzheimer’s.)

“Dale flew to Sacramento last Tuesday morning to be with Clare, her mother and their family,” the statement continued. “On Wednesday, Dale flew to Los Angeles for a work obligation and had every intention to travel back to Sacramento to be with her but his number was blocked, which made it impossible to communicate with Clare. It is unfortunate that the next time Dale heard anything from Clare it was on social media.”

He ended his statement, “Dale has chosen not to speak publicly regarding all these reports because he wants to give Clare and her family the respect they need during this difficult time. Dale knows what it is like to watch a mother’s health deteriorate over time, and how devastating that is. He hopes that people will understand the current situation enough to respect everyone’s privacy during this time. He wishes Clare nothing but the best, and he is keeping her and her family in his thoughts and prayers.”

Who is Abigail from Bachelor in Paradise?

Abigail Heringer, a 26-year-old client financial manager from Beaverton, Oregon, was a contestant on The Bachelor season 25 with Matt James. She was eliminated in 7th place after she asked Matt why he never received a one-on-one date invitation from him, despite getting the First Impression Rose on night one. During the conversation, Matt explained to Abigail that he was sure in their relationship at the start of the season but had since become closer to other women, which led him to send her home.

Abigail, who is the first hearing impaired contestant in Bachelor Nation history, works as a client financial analyst for Opus Agency in Portland, Oregon. Before her current job, Abigail worked as a real estate valuations analyst from June 2019 to February 2020. Prior to that, she worked as a manger research analyst in real estate at RVK, Inc. from June 2017 to May 2019. She graduated from Linfield College in 2017 with a bachelor’s of science in finance. She was a part of the Alpha Phi sorority and a player on the women’s golf team.

In her Bachelor bio, Abigail revealed that “good looks” are a “plus” in a relationship, but her focus is finding someone she can get to know on a “deeper level.” “Abigail is a beautiful soul from the Pacific Northwest who says that nothing makes her happier than enjoying a cold local microbrew on a beautiful Oregon day,” her bio reads. “Having a hearing impairment never stopped Abigail from living her life to the fullest. She loves being outdoors, and when she’s not working, she loves to spend time with family whom she says bring out the best side of her. Abigail is easygoing, laid-back, always down to have fun and ready to find the man of her of her dreams.”

Her bio continues, “She says she is looking for a man who will lift her up and make her feel like it’s just the two of them in the whole wide world. Good looks are definitely a plus, but Abigail says that getting to know someone on a deeper level is far more important in a successful relationship.”

For her fun facts, Abigail listed the following:

Spends free time golfing with her grandparents.

Loves Calvin Harris because his beats slap.

Favorite way to approach a guy is to “accidentally” bump into them.

Who is Noah from Bachelor in Paradise?

Noah Erb, a 26-year-old travel nurse from Tulsa, Oklahoma, was a contestant on The Bachelorette season 16 with Tayshia Adams. He joined in week five after the first season 16 Bachelorette, Clare Crawley, left in the middle of the season to be with her winner, Dale Moss. Though he received a villain edit on his season, Noah made an impression with the second season 16 Bachelorette, Tayshia, and even shaved his mustache for her. He was eliminated in nine before Hometown Dates.

Noah graduated from Tulsa Community College with an associate’s degree in registered nursing, according to his Linkedin. He’s also worked as a sales associate for Mathers Brothers Furniture. In his Linkedin bio, Noah stated that he wanted to be a nurse to “use my people skills and knowledge of the human body to change the way people are treated and taken care of.”

In his Bachelorette bio, Noah, who worked on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, revealed that he’s one of 10 siblings and is looking for a relationship like his parents’. “Noah may be only 25 years old, but don’t write him off just because of his age. This man has spent the last year working tirelessly on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic as a registered travel nurse,” his bio reads. “He is here to prove that age really is just a number. Noah comes from a large family; he is one of 10 siblings. Looking at the example his loving parents have set for him, Noah knows exactly what it takes to treat a woman right. When it comes to relationships, Noah says that ‘every captain flies better when his co-pilot is happy,’ and he loves to make the woman in his life feel special.”

Bachelor in Paradise airs Tuesdays on ABC. Here’s how to watch it for free.

To get more of an inside scoop, check out Los Angeles Times writer Amy Kaufman’s book, Bachelor Nation: Inside the World of America’s Favorite Guilty Pleasure, for a deep dive into the Bachelor franchise. The book uncovers the secrets of Bachelor Nation, from how much the Bachelor and the Bachelorette are paid to the rules contestants have to follow, that producers don’t want fans to know. It’s a must-read for any Bachelor Nation member.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.