There’s a Twist You Won’t Expect For Abigail & Noah on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’

As one of the few couples who have been together since day one, Bachelor Nation members want to know if Abigail and Noah from Bachelor in Paradise season 7 are still together and engaged or whether their romance ended before the finale.

Abigail and Noah are two of 30-plus contestants on Bachelor in Paradise season 7, which premiered in August. The show, a spinoff of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, follows contestants from past seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette as they look for a second chance at love. Bachelor in Paradise season 7—which is the first season to air since season 6 two years ago due to the current health crisis—was filmed over the course of three weeks in June at the Playa Escondida Resort in Sayulita, a town in Vallarta-Nayarit, Mexico. The resort is the same location Bachelor in Paradise has filmed at since season 2.

While the location is the same, the host is different. After former host Chris Harrison quit the Bachelor franchise in June following his racism scandal with Rachael Kirkconnell, a contestant from The Bachelor season 22 with Matt James, ABC announced that Bachelor in Paradise season 7 would be hosted by a rotating roster of celebrities that includes David Spade, Titus Burgess, Lance Bass and Lil Jon.

As for what to expect this season of Bachelor in Paradise, bartender Wells Adams told Us Weekly in July that there will be a lot of drama and romance. “There’s love, there’s romance. There’s a lot of drama, you know, it’s got everything,” he said. “The drinks are bad, the advice is worse, but the bar is open. … There are some twists and turns that I was shocked by, and I never thought would ever happen on the show. And I think people are really, really going to love this season.”

But back to Abigail and Noah. So…are Abigail and Noah from Bachelor in Paradise season 7 engaged and still together? Read on for the twist that happens with their relationship.

Who is Abigail from Bachelor in Paradise?

Abigail Heringer, a 26-year-old client financial manager from Beaverton, Oregon, was a contestant on The Bachelor season 25 with Matt James. She was eliminated in 7th place after she asked Matt why he never received a one-on-one date invitation from him, despite getting the First Impression Rose on night one. During the conversation, Matt explained to Abigail that he was sure in their relationship at the start of the season but had since become closer to other women, which led him to send her home.

Abigail, who is the first hearing impaired contestant in Bachelor Nation history, works as a client financial analyst for Opus Agency in Portland, Oregon. Before her current job, Abigail worked as a real estate valuations analyst from June 2019 to February 2020. Prior to that, she worked as a manger research analyst in real estate at RVK, Inc. from June 2017 to May 2019. She graduated from Linfield College in 2017 with a bachelor’s of science in finance. She was a part of the Alpha Phi sorority and a player on the women’s golf team.

In her Bachelor bio, Abigail revealed that “good looks” are a “plus” in a relationship, but her focus is finding someone she can get to know on a “deeper level.” “Abigail is a beautiful soul from the Pacific Northwest who says that nothing makes her happier than enjoying a cold local microbrew on a beautiful Oregon day,” her bio reads. “Having a hearing impairment never stopped Abigail from living her life to the fullest. She loves being outdoors, and when she’s not working, she loves to spend time with family whom she says bring out the best side of her. Abigail is easygoing, laid-back, always down to have fun and ready to find the man of her of her dreams.”

Her bio continues, “She says she is looking for a man who will lift her up and make her feel like it’s just the two of them in the whole wide world. Good looks are definitely a plus, but Abigail says that getting to know someone on a deeper level is far more important in a successful relationship.”

For her fun facts, Abigail listed the following:

Spends free time golfing with her grandparents.

Loves Calvin Harris because his beats slap.

Favorite way to approach a guy is to “accidentally” bump into them.

Who is Noah from Bachelor in Paradise?

Noah Erb, a 26-year-old travel nurse from Tulsa, Oklahoma, was a contestant on The Bachelorette season 16 with Tayshia Adams. He joined in week five after the first season 16 Bachelorette, Clare Crawley, left in the middle of the season to be with her winner, Dale Moss. Though he received a villain edit on his season, Noah made an impression with the second season 16 Bachelorette, Tayshia, and even shaved his mustache for her. He was eliminated in nine before Hometown Dates.

Noah graduated from Tulsa Community College with an associate’s degree in registered nursing, according to his Linkedin. He’s also worked as a sales associate for Mathers Brothers Furniture. In his Linkedin bio, Noah stated that he wanted to be a nurse to “use my people skills and knowledge of the human body to change the way people are treated and taken care of.”

In his Bachelorette bio, Noah, who worked on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, revealed that he’s one of 10 siblings and is looking for a relationship like his parents’. “Noah may be only 25 years old, but don’t write him off just because of his age. This man has spent the last year working tirelessly on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic as a registered travel nurse,” his bio reads. “He is here to prove that age really is just a number. Noah comes from a large family; he is one of 10 siblings. Looking at the example his loving parents have set for him, Noah knows exactly what it takes to treat a woman right. When it comes to relationships, Noah says that ‘every captain flies better when his co-pilot is happy,’ and he loves to make the woman in his life feel special.”

Are Abigail and Noah from Bachelor in Paradise still together and engaged?

So…are Abigail and Noah from Bachelor in Paradise season 7 still together and engaged? The answer is no. According to Reality Steve, Abigail and Noah are a couple from day 1 of Bachelor in Paradise but break up before Fantasy Suites. Reality Steve also confirmed that Noah was the one who broke up with Abigail. This means that Noah and Abigail aren’t one of the three couples who got engaged in the Bachelor in Paradise season 7 finale. Those couples are: Joe and Serena P.; Kenny and Mari; and Riley and Maurissa. (Click here for more about Bachelor in Paradise season 7’s winners.)

Though Abigail and Noah broke up on Bachelor in Paradise, fans believe they may have gotten back together after the show. In June, Abigail posted an Instagram photo of her and other Bachelor alums with the caption, “Back like we never left.” Noah commented, “Royalty,” on the photo with a crown emoji, to which Abigail also responded with a crown emoji. For more Bachelor in Paradise season 7 spoilers, click here.

