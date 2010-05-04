Abigail Lorick Talks Inspiration, Color And The Meaning Of Fashion

Photo courtesy of the designer

Spotted! The ghost designer behind Eleanor Waldorf’s line on Gossip Girl. Abigail Lorick could do well making a star turn on the hit series she started her fashion career as a Ford model but this NYC-based designer prefers to do her work behind-the-scenes (save for a cameo or two). The pieces from her namesake line are featured in the hit series.

It wasn’t always that way for the Amelia Island, Florida-native. Abigail started her career in fashion jet-setting between Paris, Milan and NYC modeling for the likes of Alberta Ferretti, Elle and French Cosmopolitan. But you can’t blame a smart girl from trying something different. Lorick left the modeling gig in favor of school young girls pay attention here. After attending New York University and the Fashion Institute of Technology, the blond beauty worked up the ranks at T.S. Dixion starting as an intern and eventually taking the role as head designer. Fast forward to today and her own line is taking off she recently snagged retailers in Belgium, Saudi Arabia, Beirut, Korea, Switzerland, Canada, Japan and the United Kingdom.

Suffice it to say, she’s one busy lady. We caught up with Abigail in-between Skype sessions with India and hanging with her dog Bill to chat life, inspiration, the meaning of fashion and her own personal styles.

Stylecaster: Hi there, thanks for letting us pick your brain a bit. So having your pieces on Gossip Girl must be huge for a young designer. How has working the cast and crew been?

Abigail Lorick: Going to set is always fun and my cameos were very exciting. The cast is divine- Jessica Szhor was my muse for Glamour, I adore Margaret Collin who plays Eleanor she has attended a few of my fashion shows and of course the other cast members are a delight as well. Leighton and Blake always make an effort to say hello when I see them out and they are just so polite it is very refreshing.





Fall 2010 collection

Let’s get back to basics. As a designer, what are your duties and what does that entail?

I design my own fashion collection. This entails running a business, being a production manager, shipping manager, designing clothes, fitting clothes, branding, talking to stores, talking to costumers, learning daily through all of the above.

Take me through a day in the life of Abigail Lorick.

Today I met with my lawyer at the bank at 8:30 am to sign some papers, then started fittings when I got to the studio. I Skyped with India to talk about fits for upcoming production and answered some questions for them on last Spring 2010 production. I spent a lot of time on the phone with FedEx disputing large duties and taxes from our last shipment. I started going over all sketches for Spring 2011. I met with a friend to discuss branding possibilities for Lorick, hooked up a model with some Lorick [pieces], called two stores asking for payment, played with my dog Bill, drank coffee and ate a gingerbread truffle.

Sounds both tough and busy! Well, except the hanging with Bill part. Okay, let’s get to the root of things. Was fashion a part of your childhood?

It was in the dreams of my childhood. I grew up on an island, so Vogue delivered to my doorstep was as close as I got to the fashion world and my stylish Aunt Debby taught about the beauty and power of fabulous shoes. She gave me my first pair of Manolos, which I still have!

When did you know you wanted to work for the fashion industry and what sparked that?

I always knew it, it just seemed natural. Dressing up was my first priority.

How do you prepare for the design process? And what’s on your inspiration board right now?

Riding my bike in the city inspires me. On my board at the moment: James Welling, Shchilte & Portielje and Claire Grill.

What do you have planned for the line?

Spring 2011 will be exploring sexy femininity with a color thread of minimalism.

Do you have any favorite designers?

A.F. Vandervorst, Miuccia Prada and Rei Kawakubo.



Fall 2010 collection

Having been on two different sides of the fashion industry, what does fashion mean to you.

Fashion means listening to yourself…tapping into your current emotions and expressing those emotions through your dress, bringing forth a daily start to being honest.

On that same thought, how would you describe your style?

With that being said, my style changes daily but consistently. I like to always strive for a lady-like thread to be pulsing through. I will never be seen with out a splash of color, it may be my lips or a bracelet, color is important to me.

Lorelei Marfil is a freelance writer, editor and blogger. She curated her love for fashion, working editorial stints at Cargo, Lucky and InStyle.com. Her blog Inside My Closet gives an inside look at the personal closets of industry favorites. Marfil also serves on the board of ASMENext. She currently resides in New York.

All photos courtesy of Lorick