Abigail Breslin Grows Up: The Teen Star Talks Dating, ‘Dance Moms,’ and Sloths

Reading Abigail Breslin‘s impressive list of acting credits, it can be easy to forget that she’s still a teenager. From starring in Mel Gibson‘s “Signs” at the tender age of five to starring alongside Meryl Streep and Julia Roberts in 2013’s A-list-packed “August: Osage County,” her career has evolved alongside some of Hollywood’s most established stars. By age 11, she’d landed a spot on Forbes’ list of “Young Hollywood’s Top-Earning Stars,” which should certainly make most anyone feel ashamed of their 5th-grade accomplishments in comparison.

While she may remain best-known for her portrayal as the adorably dorky Olive in “Little Miss Sunshine,” this 18-year-old star has grown up a lot—and has the looks (and red carpet savvy!) to prove it. Now 18, Breslin is taking on some challenging roles—from starring as Helen Keller in The Miracle Worker on Broadway to appearing in Tyler Shields’ (seriously creepy) directorial debut, “Final Girl.” Did we mention she’ll also play a teenager-turned-cannibalistic zombie in the upcoming “Maggie,” alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger? Yeah, that too.

Accomplishments aside, however, Breslin herself is a red-blooded American teen, who frets over boys, clothes, and what to post on Twitter. Here are some phenomenally fun things you might not know about the teen impresario.

She’s kind of obsessed with sloths. (And by “kind of,” we mean really.) “My love for sloths is not really something that can be defined, and it cannot be discussed in a proper way because there’s no limit to the love sloths that I have inside me. I will see a sloth in a picture and it’s just an overwhelming sense of joy and happiness.” Her love for the animal runs so deep that when we asked where the she would like to be in 10 years, she said, “I would like to own a sloth somewhere in Milan, and I would like to just never have to wear anything but really comfortable sweaters. I wouldn’t even need people around me, just my sloth named Edward.”

She’s got dating advice that we all can relate to: “Never stalk a guy’s profile or any of his exes’ profiles, it just gives you so much anxiety. Before you know it, you’ll be lurking her cousin’s best friend’s husband’s daughter’s dog and you’re like, why am I here? How did this happen?” Smart girl.

She’s obsessed with reality TV hit, Dance Moms: “My favorite TV show would probably be ‘Dance Moms.’ I love it so much, I get so addicted to every single episode, and have to sit there, think about what is actually happening, and I cry. One episode gave me so much anxiety that I actually threw up. That is probably over-sharing, but it really gave me a lot of anxiety. The mom drama is probably my favorite part.”

She loves to use Tumblr. “I love Tumblr just because it speaks to my 18-year-old angsty heart. I Tumblr—I don’t know what the proper grammar is for that—I Tumbl, usually blogs about feelings and boys. And I re-blog a lot of Christmas countdowns and kittens ’cause I’m lame.”

She believes that confidence is the key to style: “The most important thing is to really love what you’re wearing, and be comfortable in it and not just to wear something to follow a trend. I saw a girl walking down the street the other day and she was in this crazy zebra maxi dress that had a long train and this leather jacket—she was having her own music video moment—and I was like, ‘I wish I was having as good of a day as that girl was having.’ So yeah, just be confident.”

One last thing you might not know about the young actress? She’s a native New Yorker. Yep, Miss Breslin is a New York gal, born and bred. As such, we decided to work with some of the city’s most iconic labels when it came to dressing her for this feature—from Michael Kors and Zac Posen to Alice & Olivia and Elizabeth & James, as well as Sam Edelman. Click through our feature to see a glimpse of a decidedly glamorous side of the young actress.

Love Abigail’s beauty look? Head over to Beauty High to find out how you can get it!

Photographer: Gabrielle Revere

Hair: Josue Perez

Makeup: Hung Vanngo