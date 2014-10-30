StyleCaster
Share

Watch Abigail Breslin Show Us Her Best Emoji Impressions

What's hot
StyleCaster

Watch Abigail Breslin Show Us Her Best Emoji Impressions

by

Spending the day with an Oscar nominated actress who’s worked with a long (and growing) list of Hollywood’s A-list all before the age of 18 might sound like a pretty intimidating task. At least, that’s what we thought when we were planning a fall style shoot with Abigail Breslin. But when the day arrived, she proved to be a charming, charismatic, funny teen with a lot of surprisingly poignant advice.

MORE: See Our Stunning Shoot With Abigail Breslin!

We talked to her about everything from her personal style and on-the-go beauty must-haves, to dating tips that include advice every girl should probably swear by (“never stalk a guy’s profile.”) She also gave us the inside scoop on her upcoming zombie flick co-starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, where she plays a teenager who gets infected with a disease that turns her from young girl to flesh-craving zombie, and how she would have some scary fun pranking people off-set with the movie makeup.

Breslin even charmed us to death by showing off a bit of her acting skills while impersonating a few of her favorite emojis.

Check out the rest of our interview and watch the hilariously fun video above to really get to know Abigail Breslin! 

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share