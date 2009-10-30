Abercrombie’s Milan Outpost Opens, Draws a Crowd

American shopping mall staple Abercrombie and Fitch has opened what is only its second European location, and in one of the world’s top fashion capitals: Milan, Italy. You’d think with so many high-end designer flagship stores calling Milan their home that the presence of a mass-market chain like Abercrombie would go relatively unnoticed (we’d picture fancy Milanese all-decked-out in black, scooting right by with their cappuccinos on their way to the Armani boutique), but the store’s opening was just the opposite.

Young men and women blew off work and university students skipped class to be some of the first to charge the store when the doors opened yesterday at 10 am, stocking up on “colorful hoodies and sweatshirts, checkered button-down shirts and jeans,” items that were top-sellers from the opening day. In fact, the store is already being hailed as “the best store in Italy.” We’re not so sure about that (it’s Italy! Dolce and Gabbana and Prada are surely steps away!), but the “great” clothes and “hot” models are also being appropriately praised by the Italian public, and that we can certainly understand.