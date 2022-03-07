I’m Actually Shocked at How Cute (& Affordable!!) These Abercrombie Swimsuits Are

Scroll To See More Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If you were to ask me five years ago what I thought about Abercrombie & Fitch, I’d tell you some long-winded story about how all of the preppy popular girls would exclusively wear the brand in middle school and beyond. Me, on the other hand? I was more on the Aeropostale train—it was more affordable and didn’t make me feel like I needed to lose 20 pounds when I tried on a pair of jeans. Since then, Abercrombie has changed a lot. (So has Aeropostale, but that’s beside the point). The brand has recognized its past mistakes, fired a bunch of problematic higher-ups and rebranded into a store that doesn’t feel exclusive to size 2s and below. Though I’ll be honest, they still do have a lot of work to do in expanding its size selection.

This has led to quite the resurrection, similar to that of Coach. What was once seen as an outdated store is now being heralded online for its actually very cute apparel. Instead of having fans who don’t have their driver’s license, it’s got loyal followers who have 401ks. And I’m among them.

When I’m checking out the new Abercrombie, there are a few things I always look for. Some chic denim, exercise essentials and swimwear, of course. The latter is all I have on my mind right now. Spring is knocking on our doors and a few beach trips I’ve got planned are the only thing keeping me going during this NYC winter. Lucky for me, I can grab all the suits I want at A&F since they actually have so many styles. I’m talking criss-cross halters, high-waisted bottoms & super sexy one-pieces.

In a few minutes, you can fill your cart with suits for family vacations and bachelorette trips alike. Don’t believe me? Check out a few of my favorite styles below.

Cross Halter Cutout One-Piece Swimsuit

There’s almost too much to comment on for this swimsuit. First, the criss-cross halter section is absolutely to die for. The keyhole chest piece is sexy and subtle, and helps show a touch of skin without taking away any support. This is the kind of suit you can run in without worrying of a wardrobe malfunction—a unicorn in swimwear.

Curve Love Wide Strap Underwire Bikini Top

If you have big boobs and want a top that’ll give the girls a boost without making them pop up to your chin, an underwire top is the move. It doesn’t have the aggressive effect that push-up bras do, but instead a subtle lift that elongates your torso and gives your chest just the right amount of attention. The fact that this bikini is wide-strapped is an added plus since that’s even more support.

Criss-Cross Halter Triangle Bikini Top

One additional string might not seem like a big deal on paper, but when you see what it can do IRL, you’ll be a believer in its power. The criss-cross top takes this bikini to the next level. It adds a layer of sex appeal that’s subtle but certainly makes all the difference.

Cross Halter Triangle Bikini Top

Show off your glorious cleavage from allll of the angles with this crossed halter top. Just be warned: a top like this requires an incredible Insta photoshoot.

Gauzy Beach Short Coverup

Ditch the coverup that never stays tied for a pair of lightweight shorts that’ll do the job so much better. Plus, they’re good to wear to restaurants, putt-putt and other non-beach-related activities.

Cinched Bralette Swim Top

A cinched bathing suit top is a game-changer for small-busted girlies because it adds texture and draws some more attention to the area. The bralette keyhole top is comfy and delicate. The perfect addition to your time in the sun.

Curve Love Straight Neck Swim Top

Want a top that’s full-coverage and still cute? This one is it. The floral design and the straight-neck cut makes for a chic and supportive ensemble that anyone would look incredible in.

Knot-Front Halter Bandeau Swim Top

There’s just something about a front-tie top that makes it stand out. And, I have a feeling this canary yellow color will be all the rage once the sun comes out full-time.