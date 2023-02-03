Curve Love Jeans, Leather Pants & Every Style Over 25% Off At Abercrombie Right Now

Scroll To See More Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re looking for an incentive to get ahead of your spring cleaning, I present you with an excellent spring shopping opportunity: Abercrombie’s sale. Right now, every pair of jeans and leather pants are majorly discounted on Abercrombie and Fitch’s website at 25 percent off. Whether you prefer a low-rise light wash or a high-rise dark wash, you can get your favorite pair on sale.

For those of you that are familiar with Abercrombie’s denim selection, you’re already probably well aware of the hype surrouding the brand’s Curve Love jeans. Abercrombie has all of its jean styles available in a curve friendly option so you won’t have to choose between your pair of jeans fitting in the waist or fitting in the thighs. No belts necessary here!

The 25 percent off discount is automatically applied to all eligible pairs but you’ll be able to access even bigger savings with the exclusive promo code: DENIMAF. This code is stackable and will get you an additional 15 percent off at checkout. The Abercrombie & Fitch denim and pants sale is only live until February 6 so you better get to shopping (the spring cleaning can come after).

Keep scrolling for every pair of jeans and leather pants I’m eyeing for my spring wardrobe but will start wearing ASAP.

Mixed Fabric Ultra High Rise Ankle Straight Jean

If you can’t choose between your favorite pair of jeans and your leather pants, this mixed-fabric pair gives you the best of both worlds. Denim in the front, leather in the back and a discount all the way around.

High Rise 90s Relaxed Jean

This pair of relaxed 90s jeans will be your go-to for everyday style. They come in 19 different washes on Abercrombie’s site and are guaranteed to be comfy AF.

Curve Love High Rise 90s Relaxed Jean

The Abercrombie Curve Love jeans are a fan favorite and now’s your chance to grab them on sale. This pair is built with a wider leg silhouette.

Vegan Leather Ankle Straight Pant

This pair of vegan leather pants are so soft and will be great for going out.

Ultra High Rise 90s Straight Jean

Go ahead and ignore the low-rise trend and slip into these ultra-high-rise jeans. They come in shades of light, medium and dark denim. They also have distressed options.

Curve Love High Rise 80s Mom Jean

If you like 90s-style jeans, you’ll probably love this pair inspired by the 80s. These mom jeans have a fitted waist and are baggier throughout the thigh before tapering in at the ankle.

Curve Love Mid Rise Baggy Jean

Get ahead of spring trends and opt for a light cream pair of denim. This pair will look great with white sneakers and a simple tank. The mid-rise waist is perfect for someone that is over the ultra-high-waisted look but isn’t ready to commit to a low-rise.