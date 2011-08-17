Abercrombie Proposes a Win-Win Situation to Jersey Shore

Quite possibly the funniest fashion news I’ve heard since the Don Charvey “Teenagers Do It Best!“

As if he needed any further encouragement to take his shirt off,Abercrombie & Fitch says they are prepared to pay Mike Sorrentino, of ripped-abs-flashing Jersey Shore fame, a”substantial payment to wear an alternate brand.”

Well, this is obviously a publicity stunt. Abercrombie is looking to ride some Jersey Shore coattails to increased sales by slamming them, which is fine by me. What has me a bit confused is the reasoning.

Abercrombie & Fitch statedin a press release Tuesday viaCNN:

“We are deeply concerned that Mr. Sorrentino’s association with our brand could cause significant damage to our image.We understand that the show is for entertainment purposes, but believe this association is contrary to the aspirational nature of our brand, and may be distressing to many of our fans.”

Um, first of all, all I can see when I watch the show is Ed Hardy so if anyone should be upset, it’s the Edster. And then there’s this use of the word “aspirational?!” A&F is aspirational to whom exactly, 12 year olds? And what are they aspiring to? Turning 15?

Not to mention, I’m not sure Abercrombie has a controversial leg to stand on seeing as how they are famous for their racy ads of half naked young boys. I can barely walk by the store on Broadway in Soho because I cannot bear the embarrassment of looking at the shirtless 16 year olds who are paid to stand outside. Well that and the comatosing smell of that hideous cologne wafting through the doorway.

Lucky for Mike he is not alone. The company also extended the pay-to-not-play offer to the other Jersey Shore reality stars and said it was “urgently waiting a response.”

I bet they are. Let the media circus commence.

For more visit The New York Post.