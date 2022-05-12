Abercrombie’s On Sale At Zappos: Shop Brand Favorites For Less

Scroll To See More Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Sometimes you find exactly what you’re looking for in the place you least expect it. In this case, the thing I was looking for was jeans from Abercrombie & Fitch and the place is Zappos. It may seem like an unlikely pairing, but Abercrombie’s sale at Zappos can’t be beaten. In addition to a massive collection of shoes, the Zappos site has all of Abercrombie’s fan favorites (like the curve love jean collection) at a discount. Get ready to be pleasantly surprised! Abercrombie & Fitch managed to win over both the Gen-Z shopping generation and millennials that are still scared from middle school flashbacks with its latest collection. Gone are the days of moose logo t-shirts—they’ve been replaced with easy staples matching sets. As a 25-year-old, I find myself shopping at Abercrombie more often than I’d like to admit—I even discovered that the brand has a great selection of wedding guest dresses (who would’ve thought?). At the top of the “must have” list from Abercrombie is reasonably priced, comfortable and size-inclusive denim options. While mini skirts and naked dresses are fun to wear during the summer, jeans and a blouse still remain as the most office-friendly warm weather combo. I personally love tucking a button-down into vintage-looking jeans so I was excited to see that Abercrombie’s “dad jeans” are included in the Zappos sale. You’ll also find discounted bodysuits and summer pieces on the Zappos site, just in time for warm weather. I’ve rounded up my favorite Zappos sale picks from Abercrombie below to save you an extra step in your bargain hunting.

Curve Love 90’s Ultra High Rise Straight Jeans

This pair of high-waisted Abercrombie jeans already has a cult-like following so it’s very exciting to find a pair on sale! This pair comes in sizes 23-37.

Long Sleeve Seamless Bodysuit

Everybody needs a classic white long sleeve shirt in their closet and Abercrombie makes the perfect bodysuit version. This one comes in both black and white so you can stock up at a lower price point.

High Rise Dad Jeans

Straight leg jeans are a great pick for summer because they pair well with sandals, sneakers or kitten heels. This pair has a vintage feel.

High Rise Skinny Jeans

Here’s the skinny on skinny jeans—you either love ’em or you hate ’em. I happen to love this pair because of the middle slit detail.

Ultra High Rise Ankle Straight Jeans

Light wash denim is always ideal for summer and this pair of ripped jeans fit the bill. The ankle cut is perfect for a casual look.

Curve Love High Rise Dad Jeans