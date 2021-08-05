All Abercrombie Jeans Are 30% Off & I Simply Can’t Resist

Scroll To See More Images
When it comes to great denim, the heart wants what it wants. Who am I to refuse myself yet another great pair of wide-leg jeans? Another wear-with-everything boyfriend cut? Another timeless (yes, Gen Z, timeless) skinny jean? Good jeans are the backbone of my wardrobe, which is why Abercrombie’s Annual Denim Event feels like a worthy reason to splurge.
Over the past year or so, Abercrombie has completely reinvented the brand that we once associated solely with middle school dance attire and moose logos. Now, I buy a ton of stuff from Abercrombie on the reg—and I don’t feel embarrassed about it, either! Their denim is chic and size-inclusive (up to a size 37 in short, regular and long) and their crop tops and mini dresses have gotten me through the summer.
During the Annual Denim Event, shoppers to the Abercrombie site can snag 30 percent off of all jeans, which is a bona fide big deal. Even better, my Abercrombie members will get free shipping and returns, so if you haven’t signed up for their rewards, now is def the time.
Personally, I’ll be stocking up on the Curve Love styles that fit me perfectly—and it’s safe to say I’ll be Marie Kondo-ing my denim drawer to make some room! When the deals and the denim are this good, sometimes sacrifices have to be made.
If you agree, say goodbye to your old denim and check out our top picks from the 30 percent off sale now, or shop it all on the Abercrombie site.
Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.
Curve Love High Rise Skinny Jeans — $26 Off
These High Rise Skinny Jeans are available in a few different washes and sizes 23 through 37. Even better? You can pick up a pair for only $62.30 thanks to the sale.
Curve Love 90s Ultra High Rise Straight Jeans — $27 Off
The ’90s have inspired pretty much everything in my wardrobe, right down to the jeans. That’s why I can’t get enough of these Ultra High Rise Straight Jeans. Oh–and they’re discounted down to $62.30 right now!
90s Ultra High Rise Straight Jeans — $30 Off
This pair of 90s Ultra High Rise Straight Jeans are made from a very rigid denim for that classic, super-cinched look. Shop ’em now in six washes for less than $70 bucks during the sale.
Curve Love Ultra High Rise Ankle Straight Jeans — $30 OFf
Straight-leg jeans like this pair are the perfect happy medium between skinnies and the baggier boyfriend-style jeans that are everywhere right now. Plus, these are discounted down to $69.30!
Mid Rise Boyfriend Jeans — $30 off
Speaking of boyfriend jeans, this mid-rise distressed pair is cropped at the leg, so short shoppers, these are for you! Oh–and you can get ’em for less than $70 bucks right now.
Ultra-High Rise Vintage Flare Jeans — $30 Off
Flare jeans are majorly trending this season, so stock up on this pair of Ultra-High Rise Vintage Flare Jeans while they’re still discounted in the sale.