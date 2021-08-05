All Abercrombie Jeans Are 30% Off & I Simply Can’t Resist

Scroll To See More Images

When it comes to great denim, the heart wants what it wants. Who am I to refuse myself yet another great pair of wide-leg jeans? Another wear-with-everything boyfriend cut? Another timeless (yes, Gen Z, timeless) skinny jean? Good jeans are the backbone of my wardrobe, which is why Abercrombie’s Annual Denim Event feels like a worthy reason to splurge.

Over the past year or so, Abercrombie has completely reinvented the brand that we once associated solely with middle school dance attire and moose logos. Now, I buy a ton of stuff from Abercrombie on the reg—and I don’t feel embarrassed about it, either! Their denim is chic and size-inclusive (up to a size 37 in short, regular and long) and their crop tops and mini dresses have gotten me through the summer.

During the Annual Denim Event, shoppers to the Abercrombie site can snag 30 percent off of all jeans, which is a bona fide big deal. Even better, my Abercrombie members will get free shipping and returns, so if you haven’t signed up for their rewards, now is def the time.

Personally, I’ll be stocking up on the Curve Love styles that fit me perfectly—and it’s safe to say I’ll be Marie Kondo-ing my denim drawer to make some room! When the deals and the denim are this good, sometimes sacrifices have to be made.

If you agree, say goodbye to your old denim and check out our top picks from the 30 percent off sale now, or shop it all on the Abercrombie site.

Curve Love High Rise Skinny Jeans — $26 Off These High Rise Skinny Jeans are available in a few different washes and sizes 23 through 37. Even better? You can pick up a pair for only $62.30 thanks to the sale. Curve Love High Rise Skinny Jeans $62.30 Buy Now