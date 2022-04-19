Abercrombie Dresses Are Perfect For Wedding Guests—Shop 6 On-Trend Looks Now

Scroll To See More Images

Picture this. It’s eighth-grade graduation and I’m proudly wearing a floral Abercrombie & Fitch mini dress complete with underwire cups for my non-existent boobs. I looked adorable and also exactly like every other eighth-grade girl at graduation—wearing something besides an Abercrombie dress was simply out of the question. Now at 25 years old, I did not picture myself frequenting the same retailers for occasion-wear and yet, I just spent my morning scrolling through Abercrombie’s wedding guest dresses in pleasant disbelief. In a truly shocking turn of events, I plan on channeling my middle school self and wearing A&F as formal wear.

Abercrombie & Fitch has had the rebrand of the century and went from heavily branded t-shirts marketed for a size XS to inclusive elevated wardrobe staples. Whenever I feel like I’ve exhausted my online shopping options, I remember to check the brand’s site and each time, I’ve found exactly the piece I had envisioned. I even wore a vest and skirt set from Abercrombie for fashion week.

With my recent shopping success with A&F, I shouldn’t have been so surprised by the wedding guest dress section. Abercrombie included a full section of their website for “The Best Dressed Guest” collection which means they know exactly what they’re doing. Instead of short cupcake-style dresses, the site is full of beautiful asymmetrical hems, classic slip dresses and mature floral prints—all for under $150.

By just adding a dressy heel and a sparkly bag, you’re guaranteed to be the most fashionable wedding guest. Plus, when the big day’s over, you’ll be able to tone the dresses down and wear them out for sunset happy hours and rooftop bar escapades. Keep scrolling for dresses that will fit any special occasion.

Halter Maxi Dress

This floral maxi dress is instantly elevated by the square neck halter detail. The unique structure gives Jacquemus vibes at a much more affordable price point. This style comes in five colors and the halter neck can be twisted and tied in multiple variations. Needless to say, it’s amazing.

Asymmetrical Cinched Midi Dress

The asymmetrical ruching on this blue dress is super chic and the cowl neck is begging to be paired with a statement necklace. This is a great pick for a wedding with a fun dance floor because of the flirty side slit. Get excited because it comes in three colors.

Keyhole Slip Midi Dress

The soft lime color of this slip dress will guarantee that you’ll standout without overshadowing the bride. Play into the happy hue and pair the dress with colorful beaded jewelry and heels.

Boatneck Side Cutout Midi Dress

If the wedding you’re attending is more on the casual side, this cutout midi dress is the perfect pick. Heels and a lace shawl (for dramatic effect) will help play the look up.

Drama Ruffle Maxi Dress

This is one of my favorite items on Abercrombie’s site. The sweet ruffles and tie in the back are so elegant and this would work for a more formal wedding.

Smocked Puff Sleeve Midi Dress

This midi dress has just the right amount of classic and sexy mixed in. The longer length contrasts the body con silhouette and makes it a versatile option. The puff cap sleeves add some necessary girly flair.